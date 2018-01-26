Latest News Editor's Choice


The truth about Shakeology

by Staff Reporter
11 hrs ago
First of all, I must say that I adore this product! I started using it at the end of the first phase of my first round of the P90X, and since then I have not missed a day. I really like it and it's already a lot! Its taste reminds a chocolate cocktail. The main reason why I like this supplement is that with the diet I limited much of what I ate, but I know for sure that Shakeology gives my body a wide range of nutrients, vitamins, minerals and prebiotics and it all works at full speed! It was important for my peace of mind, especially when I performed the first round and consumed only 2,000 calories, I did not want to deprive my body of the things it needed. I have been using it every day for 6 months, and I believe this is one of the most important factors to getting the best from your fitness training! Now let's consider some facts about shakology.

I bet, you are wondering whether the product works or not. Does shakology possess the effect they promise it to have?

Well, a few years ago a medical study on shakology was conducted. The results of which are available on the web. The main purpose of the study was to find out if the benefits of shakology are real and if they can be proven by science. Well, during the experiment they did not use any sports or other physical activities, but a pure shakologyas a breakfast and as a snack before supper.

The study has shown that during the whole experiment the participants were losing their weight. The experiment was going 90 days. Furthermore, the participants decreased their cholesterol level by almost 50%. The sugar level of some participants was decreased up to 19%.

The truth about shakology is simple - it works!

How does shakology work?
It works from the inside of our body, delivering the following components. Proteins and amino acids help escalate our muscles. According to shakeology reviews, this product is highly popular among athletes. Besides, amino acids and proteins help our body to decrease the desire for food. Probiotics, ferments are essential for the work of our digestive system. The better work of digestive system makes the consumption of nutrients more effective. Higly nutritious adaptogens make you more stress resistant, more active and boost our immune system. Antioxidants and phytonutrients help in the process of detox. The special thing about all the ingredients is that they are brought from all over the world to produce shakology. The producers get superfoods from Asia, Bolivia, China, Costa Rica, Madagascar, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Peruvian Andes, South America and Central America, and Canada.

Furthermore, shakology producers organize business trips so that their employees can check the quality of each ingredient. Therefore, consumers do not need to worry about the quality of the product as all the ingredients are tested thoroughly. In other words, they guarantee that the final product is of a hig quality.

Drinking shakology once a day, will help your body stay healthy and fit. Let's admit that most of us do not eat enough vegetables and fruits, substituting them with fast-food, sandwiches, etc. Shakology will help you fill how your body should function on a daily basis without wasting time for cooking.



Source - Agencies

