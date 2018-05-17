Latest News Editor's Choice


Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
Self proclaimed and appointed brand ambassador for Zimbabwe Carl Joshua Ncube turns 39 this week on AFRICA DAY with an exciting set of events ear marked for his recent project ZAMBEZI HOUSE which is a gem located on the Zambezi River in Victoria Falls. Carl was recently appointed the new General Manager and Managing Consultant of the venue which was creatively built on the banks of Zambezi.

From the 25th of May we are changing the positioning of Zambezi House from a Bar and Canteen to an activity in Victoria Falls meaning that people can come and enjoy so many different things that include

WELLNESS CLUB
People in Victoria Falls can now have a very health conscious activity that allows people to join a WELLNESS CLUB offering Yoga, Thai Chi, Aerobics on the banks of the Zambezi, something that will grow with popularity the way the WELLNESS market has become a billion dollar industry Carl is keen on getting in on the action as a major player in Victoria Falls.

CHEF'S TABLE
The concept of the CHef's Table is to allow celebrity chef Carl Joshua Ncube and his team to play around with items not on the Zambezi House menu in a communal eating experience where everyone sits on a long table and interact with strangers while having great food and drinks.

COMEDY CLUB
Carl Joshua Ncube's POP UP comedy club launches a brand new COMEDY CLUB the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. The comedy club will operate daily under the name ZAMBEZI HOUSE of LAUGHS and will feature the best of Zimbabwean stand up comedy training new comedians and also promoting shows with international stand up comedians in Victoria Falls.

GAMES AND DRINKS
Revellers will be put to the task with various games created by Carl and will promote and push various alcohol brands in a very interactive comedy and games experience. This will be used as an opportunity to give trivia on Zimbabwe therefore teaching and entertaining visitors to the country at the same time.

FASHION SHOW
Zambezi House will integrate fashion to allow customers to see just how to enhance their experience on the Zambezi by introducing them to locally made clothing, jewelry by seeing fashion shows staged by models picked from the Victoria Falls and surrounding areas to be fashion brand ambassadors of this eclectic venue.

AUGMENTED REALITY TOURS
Everyone is well aware of Carl's love for the use of technology and the augmented reality experience and tours will be no different in this case. Carl is working with a team to allow visitors to see another world through their phones when they visit Zambezi House. Visitors will be able to point a phone at a painting or sculpture and information on their phone will pop up about the origin or story and even interactive graphics to make the environment more exciting.

COOKING CLASSES
As a celebrity chef Carl Joshua Ncube now has a venue to continue his idea of bringing the cooking experience to his guests through cooking classes. We have already seen the Zambezi House roll your own pizza which has been a hit with kids and shall surely be an exciting addition to adults at this amazing tourist attraction.

All these activities are going to be launched on Africa Day 25 May and Zambezi House hope you will spend time with them on this very long sunny weekend


Source - Byo24News

Comments

