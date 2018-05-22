10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

Lifestyle / Eats

by Carl Joshua Ncube

Victoria Falls is such an awesome place to visit for a number of reasons. One of the biggest features of this town happens to be the choices of food and drink you have. Ironically all these places come with a funny bit of danger. We have listed below the most dangerous places to eat in Victoria FallsThe worst kept secret on the Zambezi is a new bar and restaurant that calls itself a Bar and Canteen. Not visible from the river but you can clearly view the river. Serving cold craft beers a menu for those spending the day watching the wildlife and activity happening around the Zambezi. The dangerous bit is the HIPPOS and CROCODILES that are super close to the establishment and did we mention is opposite the crocodile farm?The most hearty biggest portions of food are served here with a smile. Sit on the top deck watching trains go by or the hustle and bustle of the municipality called Victoria Falls. Take a picture by the now famous I Love Victoria Falls but beware of the danger lurking behind this restaurant which is the snake park housing everything from the black mamba to pythons and adders of many colors and descriptions.One of the best waiting spaces in Victoria Falls, look fabulous under the canopies of this chic street side cafe. The delicately plated fancy light snacks and cocktails as you watch the most hectic intersection in Victoria Falls. Cross this intersection at your peril, the haulage trucks the taxi drivers and tour busses make this the most dangerous intersection in Victoria Falls.Wow is the first word you will say as you enter Look Out Cafe. Not only because of the awesome food drinks, curio shops and fantastic activities but WOW because this restaurant dangerously hangs off the steep gorge cut by the might Victoria Falls.Who looks at the Mighty Victoria Falls with its force and power and mist and rain and thunder and says "Hey lets put a cafe right here" Well apparently Rainforest Cafe still manage to keep you undistracted with their deliberate menu and tasty treats as you are sitting inside a national park with guards and the biggest curtain of falling water right in front of you.If you thought drinking craft beer all day from huge jugs with lots of bar snacks was dangerous then you do not know actual danger. Danger is having awesome craft beer in a place that is right next to a crocodile diving pool. I mean when you go and take a pee there are crocodiles on the other side of the bathroom window, just saying!This is where everyone ends the night in Victoria Falls. If you want local vibe local food this is as local as you are going to get to a proper Zimbabwean experience. You will eat like a Zimbabwean, drink like a Zimbabwean but don't get too drunk because you have to walk on a road right next to a Railway Line but only after a bit of a fall there is very little margin for error.Welcome the newest restaurant in Victoria Falls with such an awesome fine dining touch meets pub cuisine meets the Dean touch. This is such an awesome spot in the middle of an arts market and if you have travelled enough that is dangerously giving you the feeling someone will try and sell you something…thankfully that doesn't happen but you still get that dangerous market feeling anyway.You haven't been to Victoria Falls until you have ended your night at Shoestring Backpackers. We call it a place to eat and they do have a great pizza place and traditional food but its the drinking that makes this place awesome, its meeting new people that make it awesome, its dancing all night that makes this place awesome. What makes it dangerous is the sightings of all manner of wild animals on that road from hyenas to lions to baboons to porcupines this road is as wild as they come in Victoria Falls.Talk about one of the finest fine dining places you can go to in Victoria Falls. Great food, awesome selection of wine and some of the most incredible sunsets you are ever going to see. What is the danger in that? Well the fact that you are hanging close to a watering hole where all manner of wild things come to drink after an afternoon kill and also the fact that they feed vultures at lunch. Imagine over 200 birds landing close to where you are eating on a daily basis.Thats it from me Carl Joshua Ncube and my report on the 10 most dangerous places to eat and drink in Victoria Falls. If you love adventure come and check them out its really just funny when you look at these restaurants in the way I just wrote about them.