Tips_for designing customised jerseys

by Staff Reporter
Image: Pixabay.com
Doing physical activities with a group - whether it's running, cycling or playing other sports - is always a good idea. Not only does it promote health and well-being, but you also develop better friendships with members of your group. You can take your enthusiasm to another level, by joining an organised event of your chosen sport. But for people to recognise your team, you must wear custom jerseys that show your team's name and other colourful designs to distinguish your group from the others. Here are some design ideas that will help you come up with your own.

Start with an idea
Everything starts with a plan. For a group jersey, ask other members of the team to pitch in ideas and pool them together. Take a vote on who has the best idea based on different criteria that you can set, such as logo, size, colour, etc. It is always a good idea to listen to others' opinions before finalising a concept.

Explore different concepts
If you cannot reach a consensus on the final design, you can explore different ideas. You can look them up on the Internet and look for inspiration for your very own jersey. The possibilities are limitless if you use the technology that is right in front of you. Thousands of websites offer free design ideas that you can collate and make into something unique.

Keep things simple but detail-rich
List down the details of your group: the name, emblem, colour, etc. Put them together into a simple design but one that packs a punch and can be easily recognisable. You don't have to go over the top with the design. A simple one will suffice as long as all the details are there. Get rid of anything else that has nothing to do with your group logo and vision.

Pick the right colours
The more colourful the jersey, the more attractive it will be. Pick the right colours to stand out from the rest. If you already have an assembled logo before joining an event, then you can incorporate your team's colour scheme into your jersey. Play with the colours; include other bright colours into the mix to make your jersey pop out.

Ask a graphic designer for help
Once you have the final design, you can ask a graphic designer to lay out the design on your jersey. You can do this in the jersey maker's shop. They have visual artists to do the layout of the design for your approval. Once you are happy with how the design will look on your uniform, you are good to go. You are ready to have your jersey made.

To make designing a lot easier, ask your members to pitch in ideas and vote for the best design idea from different samples that you can come up with based on the collective sharing of ideas. You will be able to come up with the most fitting design for your team jersey.


