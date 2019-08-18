Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Fashion

Choosing a Sofa? What NOT To Do

by Staff Writer
4 hrs ago | Views
Image: https://www.distinctivechesterfields.com/sofas/arnie-sofa.html
So, you're ready to buy a new sofa. Your old sofa has finally given up and you now have the chance to replace it with something truly special. You start to look for your ideal sofa and suddenly the truth dawns - there are just so many sofas to choose from.

 

Buying a new sofa represents a big investment. You need to know you're making the best decision and ending up with something that you'll love for years. Think about quality and consider comfort, and then try to avoid making these common sofa-buying mistakes.

Buying in a Rush
Don't shop for a sofa when you only have a few hours to spare. This is an important purchase. Devote time to the search so you know you will be getting something that suits you. If you're shopping online, look at all the specifications and ask questions. If you're in the store, sit on as many sofas as you can until you find something you like. Once you have a shortlist, give yourself some time to consider your options and then return with fresh eyes to make your final decision.

Not Doing a Test Drive
You wouldn't buy a car without taking it for a test drive, so don't buy a sofa without sitting on it. When sitting on a potential sofa, think about how you will actually use it. For example, do you like to lie down while watching TV? Do you need space for three people? How squishy do you need the cushions to be?

Being Distracted by Trends
Your choice will certainly be influenced by current styles but try not to go for something on-trend if it will date in a few months. Classic styles have a lot to offer, particularly because your sofa will be with you for many years. For example, distinctive Chesterfields don't tend to look dated since the style is more classic than trendy. Other classic styles will look good in a variety of settings. If you like the idea of having a sofa that looks up to date, consider a style that has a classic base and a modern update.

Forgetting About the Fabric
Once you've chosen a sofa shape you need to consider the fabric. The material the sofa is made from will influence your comfort levels and your overall satisfaction with the furniture. If you love a smooth, cool feel to your sofa, leather is the ideal choice. Or you may prefer the textured feel of a velvet sofa or one with an embossed pattern. Colour is not the only detail you need to consider when you are looking at the surface of your new sofa.

Forgetting About Your Doorways
Or forget about your staircases. Does the sofa actually fit into your room? It sounds pretty obvious but if you buy a sofa that you can't get into the house, you're going to feel frustrated. Don't forget to be accurate with those crucial measurements.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Europe sends a strong message to Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 21 Views

The Crocodile in Crisis

51 mins ago | 585 Views

Rebecca Malope retires

1 hr ago | 401 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa sponsored by same cartels

2 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwe youths rally behind Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

'Zimbabwe to issue cash notes soon'

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zimbabwean woman forced to give birth standing up in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

WATCH: Soldiers in Gweru march on behalf of Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Zimdiaspora in final push

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Moral authority is a pre-requisite for Good Governance

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

How to improve academic performance with proper time management

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Open letter to Jacob Mudenda: What was your role during Gukurahundi?

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

'Ignorance of failing to see sanction will go if have free elections, makes us a laughing stock' admit prodigal son

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe not heading towards hyperinflation'

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee member attacked in Nyanga

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

2 die in Chipinge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabweans too domesticated, but Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mnangagwa 'victim' dies

4 hrs ago | 3007 Views

Zanu-PF Manicaland accuses MDC of cheap politicking

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Claim freedom granted by Constitution in peace

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Austerity measures: Is Zimbabwe drinking poisoned chalice?

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF's economic policy record 'poor': US think tank

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Police ban anti-government protests in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF member attacked in intra-party violence

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Protests a form of feedback

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Rural teachers chicken out

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

MDC's campaign for Chief Ndiweni release worrisome

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zanu-PF vows resistance against MDC 'regime change' plot

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Police ban MDC Gweru demonstrations

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa raises ante against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 762 Views

No pay, no invigilation: Zimsec told

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Churches call for cessation of hostilities between Mnangagwa and Chamisa's parties

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Teen gangster pleads guilty

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF hails Sadc

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chunga not qualified to coach TelOne side

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Match fixing scandal rocks Zifa Southern Region

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

BREAKING: Bomb scare in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 656 Views

Kambarami and Chigora found not guilty

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Duo in trouble for assaulting ex-mayor

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Govt hires 19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chitembwe signs Harare City deal

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Famous women in the gambling industry

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

State effects a de facto ban on civilian politics

5 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa 'love rival' dies

5 hrs ago | 2235 Views

August 16 exposes the MDC's insincerity

5 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

9 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

9 hrs ago | 5505 Views

June O-Level pass rate drops

10 hrs ago | 2334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days