Why you should consider adding Engineered Oak Flooring to your home

by Staff Writer
23 Aug 2019 at 07:58hrs | Views
Image: Pixabay
When you are living somewhere for many years, it can be easy to get bored with your flooring. Have you had the same carpet for many years? Are you thinking about getting some engineered flooring in your living room or all around your house? There are many benefits to having engineered oak flooring these include everything from the fact that they are cheaper to install and you can get the job done in a matter of hours.

In this article, we are going to look at why you should consider this design choice for your home. Keep reading if you are interested in this kind of flooring and would like to find out more.

What Is Engineered Oak Flooring?
Engineered oak flooring is quite interesting as it can look just like solid wood flooring because of the top layer of real wood. It is then underneath this that you'll find the plywood base that holds it in place. This can make the floor much more stable and allow it to stay in place for longer. While engineered oak flooring is not totally made of solid wood like its competitors, it does have many benefits and it can look amazing in your home.

There are many companies that offer engineered oak flooring and other species of wood. You should be able to find the right company for you and the right kind of flooring. Oak engineered flooring is often the best choice, so we advise that you look for this when you are on the hunt for your new flooring option. Find out some of the benefits of this below.
It Is Cheaper
One of the great things about adding engineered oak flooring to your home is that it can actually be much cheaper than solid hardwood flooring. This means that you can fill your entire home with engineered flooring and not have to worry about breaking the bank. Often, the budget for design projects like this can be quite tight and engineered flooring gives you the chance to get more for your money by sacrificing that under layer of solid wood for plywood.

It Looks Great
If you are looking for a fantastic design option for your home, then you should definitely consider adding some engineered oak flooring. This is because this kind of flooring can look really great and many people won't be able to tell the difference between this and solid wood flooring. These floors are often given a great finish which makes them look great in almost any room in the home. Once it is installed, you will be getting plenty of compliments on your flooring.

Quick And Easy To Install
Another great reason to consider adding engineered oak flooring to your home is that it is actually very easy to install. This means that you can get your home renovation on track in no time at all and not have to wait for someone to come and fit your solid wood flooring. This kind of flooring is often installed using a click fitting system which makes it really easy for you to try. Soon, you'll have your new flooring and you can be ready for the next stage in your design project.

Compatible With Underfloor Heating
Have you always wanted to have underfloor heating in your home? With engineered wood flooring, you can have exactly that as this kind of floor is compatible with this kind of system. Underfloor heating can be a great addition to your home, and it screams luxury which we are sure you already know. Make sure to consider adding engineered oak flooring to your home if you are thinking about having some underfloor heating installed.

Temperature Resistant
One of the main problems that people have with solid wood floors is that they can change shape when the temperature changes. This is not ideal as it can cause problems for your flooring and you might need to get it replaced. The great thing about engineered flooring is that it is actually more resistant to changes in temperature which is perfect for those who live in locations with differing climates. You won't need to worry about the humidity or the temperature with this kind of flooring.

Various Species
Another reason that you should consider adding some engineered flooring to your home is that it can actually come in various species. This means that you can choose between oak, chestnut and other species to make sure that your flooring matches your overall design choices. You can also choose the plank widths and the finishes as well as the colours. This is not always possible with solid wood flooring and it is often what makes this the first choice for many homeowners.

It Can Be Refinished
The final reason that we think that you should consider engineered oak flooring is that it can be refinished over time. While it won't require much maintenance, you will find that you can have it sanded down if things get a little scuffed over time. This can often be the case with the top layer, but you don't need to worry because it is easily fixed. Make sure to maintain your engineered floor and it will last for a long time.

Conclusion
Engineered oak floors are becoming a much more popular choice for families who cannot afford to pay for the solid wood floor but aren't so keen on carpets. This kind of flooring has many benefits and it can look really good in your home. You can choose the wood species, the colour and the size of the planks which means that it is personal to your own style.

If you are thinking about adding a new wooden floor to your home, then we suggest that you try out some engineered oak flooring. You won't be disappointed with what you get when it is installed in a matter of hours.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days