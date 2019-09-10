Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Fashion

Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase to sponsor reigning Miss World Zimbabwe UK's trip to Jamaica

by Arts Correspondent
10 Sep 2019 at 12:50hrs | Views
Miss World Zimbabwe UK, Amanda Nkomo
UK-based tradeshow, Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase (ZFS) is sponsoring reigning Miss World Zimbabwe UK queen, Amanda Nkomo, who is set to represent Zimbabwe at this year's Miss Global International beauty pageant, taking place in Jamaica this month.

Chiedza Ziyambe, Founder of ZFS and pageant director of Miss World Zimbabwe UK, said that the organisation is proud of what Amanda has achieved since participating in the beauty pageant.

"It is a testament to her hard work and perseverance. She has remained resolute in pursuit of her goals and her journey so far has been remarkable. We are looking forward to watching her represent her home country on an international stage and we're rooting for her to win."

 The Miss World Zimbabwe UK campaign was a celebration of Zimbabwe, its culture and of women, with an emphasis on beauty with a purpose.

"ZFS is passionate about women empowerment. Part of our ongoing commitment as an organisation, is supporting and raising the profiles of young women and girls from across the globe, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and confidence to become what they aspire to be," Ziyambe said.

Miss World Zimbabwe UK, Amanda Nkomo

Amanda, over the last two years, has worked tirelessly in the community to support various charitable initiatives, and has continued to drive causes to support the girl child. She recently established Ngcono Mbowane Foundation, a charity organisation that provides funding and education resources for children who attend schools in remote areas.

Earlier in the year, Amanda travelled to Zimbabwe, and visited two schools in Tsholotsho,where she donated school supplies and sanitary pads.



The award-winning model and public speaker also hosts an online talk show called #GirlTalk.
Other sponsors include founder of Sandylou Bridal Wear, Sandra Chinogurei who has designed a dress especially for the pageant. Loz Boutique has provided swimwear and Meticulous 1 on 1 hair founder, Ella May has offered to style her hair for the competition.Award-winning designer Tayamika has also shown her support and sponsored a cocktail dress.

"Partnerships are at the heart of what we do.We have a wonderful team of partners who play a vital role in making a positive impact in the community, particularly in promoting positive initiatives for women and young girls.

We are happy to have them on board to help us showcase and raise awareness of the talent we have in the Zimbabwean community," said Chiedza.  

The Miss Global International Pageant began in 2004 as Miss Commonwealth. It later changed to reflect the interest expressed by non-Commonwealth countries to compete. Since then, it is the first and only international beauty pageant to be hosted in Jamaica.

This year's event is scheduled for 28 September 2019 at the Montego Bay Convention.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 266 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9510 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

6 hrs ago | 7392 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3538 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

7 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3559 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6779 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 686 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 985 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 778 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 990 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

10 hrs ago | 782 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

10 hrs ago | 581 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days