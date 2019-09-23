Lifestyle / Fashion
Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together
A Great Gatsby themed soiree for wedding industry experts and professionals from across England, will take place at the beginning of November in North Yorkshire, it has been announced.
Organised by Leeds based luxury wedding and event planning company, Luxe by Minihaha & Co. and Lartington Hall, the inaugural event is part of a wider enterprise initiative that seeks to create a multi-functional network that can lend its expertise and share best practice across the region and country as a whole.
Founder and Creative Director, Minihaha Garande said that the forthcoming event was a chance for connoisseurs from different parts of the wedding and events sector to come together and look at ways they can work inclusively going forward.
"We don't normally get together, and this networking soiree is a unique opportunity for industry experts across the country to gather collectively and invest time into exploring and revealing worldwide wedding trends while celebrating the growth of the sector."
"Each year offers innovative and sensational styles, designs and developments. We are seeing that people are prioritising the ‘wow' moments - wanting to surprise and delight their guests with stunning ‘social media-worthy' pictures and videos. This is a chance for all of us to talk about how we can continue to promote and expand the industry, and meet and exceed our clients' expectations," she added.
Scheduled for 6 November 2019, the invite-only event will take place at the lavish Lartington Hall in North Yorkshire. Set in an idyllic parkland, it's famed for exquisite interiors, scenic gardens and delicious food. Guests will be treated to an exclusive champagne and cocktail reception and delicious canapes by a Michelin star chef. There will be live entertainment and performances throughout the evening with a list of performers to be unveiled in the coming weeks. The wedding industry in the UK alone is worth a staggering £10billion – a number that is set to grow further in the next 10 years. The organisers have announced that there are plans to have a mini bridal show. A limited number of stall spaces will be made available to businesses who would like to showcase their products on the night.
“We are looking at teaming up with some of the Northern top bridal and events companies and suppliers to bring the very best of everything a planner would need to design the perfect day.”
For more information visit www.luxebyminihaha.com
Source - Tidi Kwidini