PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

Lifestyle / Fashion

by Mandla Ndlovu

Pictures of celebrated songstress Sandra Ndebele have gone viral on the internet. The images which seem to have been taken at a photoshoot have been circulating on social media since Tuesday.Ndebele became famous through her dance routines and music in the 2000s and with her hit singles titled Malaika and "Mama breaking the charts.Earlier this year she told the media that she is not stopping her career anytime soon."From 2003 up to now I'm still in the game. I haven't stopped and I'm not stopping any time soon. Until we have 20 Sandras I'm not stopping anytime soon. Personally, the music side of things I don't take it as a hobby, I take it as a business and I want to monetize," She said.