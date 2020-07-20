Lifestyle / Fashion
How to choose the best wig: cost and types
Whether you are looking to renew your hairstyle or change up your look, hair is always the number one thing to worry about. The search for the perfect hair that will suit your style has proven to be a never-ending task.
Wigs especially have become the new style. They make you look classy and elegant and you can style them to your favorite taste.
However, the greatest challenge is finding a high-quality wig without breaking your back.
Wigs are one of the most beautiful yet one of the most expensive hair extensions. But as it has always been, cheap is expensive, and expensive is cheap.
In this article, we will discuss the concept of this theory when it comes to wigs. Read the article on keswigs.com to know more about it. Let's dive right in.
Factors that Determine the Price of Wigs
There are a couple of factors that determine how much a wig will cost. They include the type of wig, length, density, quality, and salon/stylist.
Let's dig deeper, shall we?
- The type of wig
There are mainly two types of wigs. They are the real human hair wigs and synthetic wigs.
Human hair wigs are actually what their name suggests, human hair. These are the wigs made of real human hair. The hair is initially from a donor before they are created to form the beautiful wigs.
When installed, they blend nicely and naturally with your natural hair. They are able to give you the length and volume of hair you want.
They flow naturally and are not easy to tangle. They usually have that natural silk feel and glow.
The Human hair wig is usually the most expensive type of wig since they are real human hair. You can get them in different colors, forms, lengths.
There are a lot of advantages that come with the human hair wig. Since they are human hair, they are treated just like your natural hair.
This means that you can wash them, blow dry them, curl them, brush them and straighten them. They also have a low maintenance cost and last longer when installed. They can also be re-used a couple of times if well taken care of.
You will always find the best quality human hair wigs along the lines of $700 to $2000.
Synthetic wigs, on the other hand, are the total opposite of human hair. They are made from various blended fibers and do not have an ounce of human hair.
That is not to mean that all synthetic wigs are of terrible quality. There are some of them that are of excellent quality.
However, unlike the human hair wig, you cannot treat them like human hair because they are mostly made from different types of plastic.
Their maintenance cost is pretty high and they might not be as long-lasting.
Synthetic hair can give you that natural glow and flow of the human hair, but it might not blend well with your real natural hair.
Sometimes it is not advised to heat, dye or use harsh products on them because this might alter their quality. It may also destroy the hair fast. This is not the best value for your money and might even cost you more than human hair in the long run if you think about it.
Synthetic wigs are cheaper compared to human hair. A good quality synthetic wig can go for at least $200 to $400.
- Length and density
Long and voluminous wigs use more hair and material. That is why they are more expensive than shorter and lighter wigs.
The length and volume of hair totally comes down to your preference and the type of your hair.
If your hair is thin, you might want to go for extra light of light wig rather than full volume. On the other hand, you can have a heavy wig if you are looking for something fuller and more voluminous.
- Quality
The quality of the wig is the greatest factor that goes into the price. There are a couple of things that add to the quality of a wig, including the length and type of wig.
High-quality wigs will always cost more.
- Stylists/salon and location
Yes, this also goes into the overall price you will pay for the wig to be on your head.
Depending on the type of wig you want to install and your location, the price will vary.
Wigs that take longer to install may cost more. Similarly, the prices of the salon and stylists may vary depending on the cities and regions.
Bonus tip
Always remember that how well you take care of your wig will determine how long your wig will last. Be mindful of the products and the amount of heat you use on your wigs for them to give you the service you signed up for.
Conclusion
Whatever the price, nothing should stop you from getting the hair that you want. You owe it to yourself. And, remember, no matter your budget, there is always something beautiful for you.
Source - Byo24News