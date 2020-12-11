Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Fashion

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Image: Credit
The right accessories can elevate even the blandest of outfits. For example, the classic look of denim jeans paired with a simple T-shirt may not be the most original or unique apparel. However, with a layer of delectable necklaces and some real gold rings, it can make the clothing appear more than it actually is without too much effort. For this reason, jewelry remains as relevant today as it ever was in the past.

But as well-loved as these items are, many people struggle to style them properly. So in an effort to help fashion enthusiasts integrate accessories successfully into their outfits, here are some tips to keep in mind.

1. Rings
These days, stacking rings has become a fairly common fashion style. However, as simple as it sounds, it's anything but. And it's easy to get carried away and make all your fingers look like the Michelin man instead of letting it elevate your overall outfit. Fortunately, getting the right look is neither complicated nor a tricky process. And it all begins with asymmetry.

Asymmetry in this case essentially refers to the balance between the rings. By pairing thinner rings with thicker ones, your ring stacking will remain balanced. And this can make all the difference, especially with different gemstones and metals as it'll make each individual item stand out while maintaining a level of consistency for the style.

2. Necklaces
Layered necklaces have become all the rage in recent years. However, they can often end up getting tangled with each other. And while this may be an unavoidable reality of this fashion style, you can limit the chances of this from occurring by properly storing your necklaces. Excellent storage methods will keep the items knot-free, after all. And, in turn, prevent the pieces from getting intertwined as a result.

3. Earrings
Not unlike any other type of jewelry, elevating your fashion with earrings is all about working with varying proportions. Depending on the number of ear piercings, their locations, and what style you're going for, there are plenty of ways to be creative with it. However, there are combinations that will always look better like a striking statement earring on one piercing and a subtle one on another. If you're a little more conservative and less adventurous, golden pairs with different diamonds or gemstones will do the trick.

4. Pendants
Apart from layered necklaces, pendants are another great way to stand out and improve the appeal of an outfit. Not only can its simplicity work well with regular and casual outfits. But it can be used for workwear and formal attire too. The key is not to go overboard with it and make it the centerpiece of the outfit instead.
Similar to all things fashion-related, wearing jewelry boils down to personal taste. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that there isn't a correct way to wear items. And by taking note of all the jewelry styling tips listed above, you'll know how to wear these accessories to look more fashionable.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

49 mins ago | 132 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

49 mins ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

50 mins ago | 41 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

50 mins ago | 91 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

54 mins ago | 160 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

55 mins ago | 57 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

55 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

56 mins ago | 94 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Bizarre accident picture

1 hr ago | 573 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

2 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

2 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

2 hrs ago | 739 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Woman kills 'cheating' hubby

10 hrs ago | 2386 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

14 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

14 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Border delays anger truckers

14 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

14 hrs ago | 744 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

16 hrs ago | 278 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

16 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

19 hrs ago | 1647 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

19 hrs ago | 327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days