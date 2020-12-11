Lifestyle / Fashion
4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts
The right accessories can elevate even the blandest of outfits. For example, the classic look of denim jeans paired with a simple T-shirt may not be the most original or unique apparel. However, with a layer of delectable necklaces and some real gold rings, it can make the clothing appear more than it actually is without too much effort. For this reason, jewelry remains as relevant today as it ever was in the past.
But as well-loved as these items are, many people struggle to style them properly. So in an effort to help fashion enthusiasts integrate accessories successfully into their outfits, here are some tips to keep in mind.
1. Rings
These days, stacking rings has become a fairly common fashion style. However, as simple as it sounds, it's anything but. And it's easy to get carried away and make all your fingers look like the Michelin man instead of letting it elevate your overall outfit. Fortunately, getting the right look is neither complicated nor a tricky process. And it all begins with asymmetry.
Asymmetry in this case essentially refers to the balance between the rings. By pairing thinner rings with thicker ones, your ring stacking will remain balanced. And this can make all the difference, especially with different gemstones and metals as it'll make each individual item stand out while maintaining a level of consistency for the style.
2. Necklaces
Layered necklaces have become all the rage in recent years. However, they can often end up getting tangled with each other. And while this may be an unavoidable reality of this fashion style, you can limit the chances of this from occurring by properly storing your necklaces. Excellent storage methods will keep the items knot-free, after all. And, in turn, prevent the pieces from getting intertwined as a result.
3. Earrings
Not unlike any other type of jewelry, elevating your fashion with earrings is all about working with varying proportions. Depending on the number of ear piercings, their locations, and what style you're going for, there are plenty of ways to be creative with it. However, there are combinations that will always look better like a striking statement earring on one piercing and a subtle one on another. If you're a little more conservative and less adventurous, golden pairs with different diamonds or gemstones will do the trick.
4. Pendants
Apart from layered necklaces, pendants are another great way to stand out and improve the appeal of an outfit. Not only can its simplicity work well with regular and casual outfits. But it can be used for workwear and formal attire too. The key is not to go overboard with it and make it the centerpiece of the outfit instead.
Similar to all things fashion-related, wearing jewelry boils down to personal taste. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that there isn't a correct way to wear items. And by taking note of all the jewelry styling tips listed above, you'll know how to wear these accessories to look more fashionable.
