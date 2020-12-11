Lifestyle / Fashion
Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career
©Facebook picture
Vault Cosmetics founder Jackie Mgido is set to reveal some experiences and tips to make it as a global Zimbabwean in an interview with Global Zimbabweans show set for broadcast this week.
The Hollywood based make-up artist is an influential figure who has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty in her storied career.
Jackie is a proud Zimbabwean who is often praised for her positivity messages online, often urging her Hollywood friends and clients to experience the Zimbabwean lifestyle and culture at some point.
The enterprising make-up artist is the founder of critically acclaimed beauty range Vault Cosmetics and the Vault Academy Makeup School in Harare.
Jackie also actively works on charity and community engagements and is set to share some of the nuggets she has gleaned in her career.
"Jackie Mgido is one of the country's finest ambassador's in terms of representing her achievements abroad. Hollywood is a tough place to break into and make your mark, moreso as an immigrant but Jackie has blazed a path that has become an inspiration for many others. Hers is a story worth sharing," read part of a statement by Global Zimbabweans.
The award-winning Mgido shares her story on Thursday's episode of Global Zimbabweans sponsored by WorldRemit.
Jackie Mgido has worked on various movies, awards shows, festivals and other A-listed events in Hollywood and beyond as a make-up artists, hairstylist and consultant.
Some of the celebrity clients whom she has worked with include screen legend Denzel Washington, actor Orlando Jones, singer Ne-yo, Sylvester Stallone, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Michael Ely, to mention a few.
As an entrepreneur of note herself, Jackie also expresses optimism for the country's emerging entrepreneurs as solution givers.
The interview concides with WorldRemit's entrepreneurship promotion which they are running for people in Ghana, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria till 30 December. WorldRemit will be offering prizes to a 100 lucky draw recipients who transact in 50 or equivalent currency.
A draw will be held and the lucky winners get an opportunity to nominate any entrepreneur of their choice to recieve a business booster pack including everything they need to start or grow their business, gadgets and various other prizes. The competition can be entered on https://www.worldremit.com/en/promotions/empower-entrepreneurs.
Source - Tinashe Mukono