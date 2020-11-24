Latest News Editor's Choice


Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

Serious concerns have been raised about the catastrophic impacts of several industries on our planet. The planet is being increasingly and continuously stretched and all signs are pointing to a closer breaker point. The damaging effects of the oil industry have been known for a long time and efforts are tireless efforts are made towards better practices.

An industry that recently became popular in the conversations of sustainable living is the fashion industry. The fast and continuously changing lifestyle of people led to what is called "fast fashion". It refers to the short time it takes designs to move from the catwalk to the bin. The longevity of clothes dropped significantly resulting in greater wardrobe waste and higher landfill. Higher clothing demand causes higher production and greater environmental impacts.

A recent study by Betway ranks the fashion industry as the second-largest polluter in the world. The industry produced above 3 billion carbon emissions in 2018. The annual water usage and pollution are also staggering. With this level of adverse effects, it becomes imperative for fashion brands to embrace greener business practices for sustainable living. Some of their greener moves and initiatives are:

Plastic-free Offices
Adidas, a sportswear giant, was the first brand to pledge to make all its offices plastic-free. Since the brand announced this, many other brands have followed suit including companies in other industries.

Recyclable Materials
Numerous fashion brands, e.g. Adidas, Nike, and Zara, have pledged to reach the use of 100% recyclable materials in the next few years. This includes energy sources, as they move away from the use of fossil fuels.

Water Recycling
Huge amounts of water are consumed in the fashion industry for diverse purposes, ranging from planting to dyeing. Many brands were found guilty of polluting water bodies by releasing water used for textile dyeing. The government clamped down on this requiring companies to recycle their water as much as possible.

Eliminating water from the dyeing process
To reduce the heavy water demand, Adidas found a way of removing water from the dyeing process.

Move to Zero initiative
This initiative was launched by Nike to become a carbon-neutral business.

Most Popular In 7 Days