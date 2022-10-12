Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

Lifestyle / Fashion

by Mandla Ndlovu

Harare-based fashion label Priscins Petals caused a stir at the prestigious Hidden Culture event held at Borrowdale race course.



The fashion brand put up a stunning VVIP marquee which had some of the finest models dolled up in Priscins Petals adding a stunning summer vibe to the event.



A source from Priscins Petals revealed that the entity only produces exclusive clothes and each line comes in 4 sizes and they do not do a repeat production which means that all their clothes are limited editions and they are not seen flooding the market.



Media personality and socialite Candice Mwakalyelye was spotted at the Priscins Petals marquee among other head turning ladies who ruled the day with high quality outfits.



Priscins Petals is a unique clothing brand that does exclusive outfits for Executive women. The outfits have been recommended by some of Executive businesswomen who said the brand helped them feel confident in the boardroom and at upmarket events.



Priscins Petals has Priscins Shoes which also supplies quality footwear for that complete head to toe elegant vibe.



The source added that the company is available in Harare along Fife Avenue and they do not have any agents or distributors.