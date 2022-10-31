Lifestyle / Fashion
Bonang Matheba and Steve Madden announce summer collaboration
Johannesburg, 1 November 2022: Steve Madden has announced its first ever African collaboration with South African powerhouse Bonang Matheba, she'll bring the Steve Madden Bonang Matheba Holiday Select Collection to market. As part of the brands build- up in celebrating 10 years in Africa, this collaboration once again proves Steve Madden's trend-setting edge.
The holiday range selected by Bonang Matheba includes six footwear and two handbag styles that in the style-icon's eyes, epitomises the celebratory mood of a South African summer. "I was looking for styles that would be great to holiday in, celebrate in, dance the night away in or even be the perfect gift to spoil someone special with over the festive season," she said.
Looking at the range, which can be identified by their signature Bonang packaging, Bonang has nailed it.
The range is to be launched at Steve Maddens Spring/Summer collection launch on 7 November and will be available in stores and online from 06 November 2022.
The official launch and fashion showcase of the Steve Madden Spring/Summer collection, to be held at Zeitz Mocaa Museum in Cape Town on 7 November, is anticipated to be an invite-only, all-star affair with local celebs, top SA influencers, friends of the brand and the international team from New York in attendance. Top brands that have partnered with Steve Madden for the launch include Lift Airlines, WINK Aparthotels, House on BNG, SoHo and Mac Cosmetics.
Watch the exclusive behind the scenes of the Steve Madden deal on Bonang Matheba's YouTube channel from Tuesday, 1 November 2022.
