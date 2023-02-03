Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Fashion

Making the most of a small bedroom: Space-saving furniture ideas

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
For many people, a small bedroom can be a real challenge when it comes to decorating and furnishing. With limited space, it can be difficult to create a functional and stylish bedroom that meets all of your needs. However, with the right space-saving furniture ideas, it is possible to make the most of a small bedroom and create a comfortable and practical space that you'll love.

Bedroom Furniture UK

When it comes to bedroom furniture UK, the most important thing to consider is the size and layout of the room. For small bedrooms, it's essential to choose furniture that is compact and doesn't take up too much space. Furniture in Fashion in UK is a great place to find space-saving furniture options that are perfect for small bedrooms.

One of the best space-saving furniture ideas is to choose a bed with storage underneath. This type of bed provides extra storage space without taking up any additional floor space. Another great option is to choose a bed with a headboard that has built-in storage, such as shelves or drawers.

Storage Solutions

Another key aspect of making the most of a small bedroom is to maximize storage space. A good way to do this is to choose furniture that has built-in storage, such as a bed with drawers or a dresser with shelves. Additionally, think about using wall-mounted or hanging storage solutions, such as shelves or hooks, to keep items off the floor.

Another great storage solution is to use under-bed storage boxes or bags. These are perfect for storing items such as shoes, extra linens, or seasonal clothing. Furniture in Fashion in UK is a great place to find storage solutions that are perfect for small bedrooms.

Furniture Placement

The placement of furniture in a small bedroom is also an important consideration. To make the most of a small bedroom, it's essential to choose furniture that can be placed in the best possible way to maximize space.

One way to do this is to choose furniture that is slim and doesn't take up too much floor space, such as a slimline dresser or a bedside table with a small footprint. Additionally, think about using furniture that can be used for multiple purposes, such as a bed that doubles as a sofa or a desk that can be folded away when not in use.

A small bedroom can be a real challenge when it comes to decorating and furnishing. However, with the right space-saving furniture ideas, it is possible to make the most of a small bedroom and create a comfortable and practical space that you'll love. Consider choosing furniture that is compact and has built-in storage, maximizing storage space and make the best use of the space with the right placement of furniture. Furniture in Fashion in UK is a great place to find space-saving furniture options and storage solutions that are perfect for small bedrooms. Remember to choose furniture that meets your needs and will work with the layout of the room.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Diaspora keeps Zimbabwe afloat but no vote

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimra records forex revenue upsurge

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Fearless editor who first exposed the Gukurahundi killings

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man sodomises friend for ritual purposes

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Commonwealth has appalling human rights record

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zec incompetence could lead to disputed elections

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Charamba justifies Emmerson Junior's presence at meeting with Belarus chefs

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mangwana, Charamba clash?

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Cop sells weed to schoolboy

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Wadyajena seeks release from remand over trial delay

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza resignation letter

7 hrs ago | 742 Views

Surely, why study 10 subjects at school as if unsure of one's goals in life?

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

ZANU-PF councillor bashed at graveyard

10 hrs ago | 1255 Views

UZ Lecturer's shenanigans with students exposed

10 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

15 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

16 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

17 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

18 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

18 hrs ago | 540 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

18 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

18 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

18 hrs ago | 66 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

19 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiwenga demands plastic bottle deposits

19 hrs ago | 284 Views

Results for 4 961 0-Level cheats nullified

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe government denies Mnangagwa handed final delimitation report

03 Feb 2023 at 19:20hrs | 709 Views

Zanu-PF tussles with CCC in rural areas

03 Feb 2023 at 19:15hrs | 875 Views

Mubobobo man rubs manhood against woman in bank queue

03 Feb 2023 at 19:15hrs | 1888 Views

Otis 'The Flow' Fraser back in town

03 Feb 2023 at 19:15hrs | 634 Views

Birthday celebrations turn tragic

03 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 1050 Views

Man threatens to kill wife for cooking imboza

03 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 650 Views

Zimsec 2022 O'level results out

03 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 312 Views

BCC confiscates 2 232kg of condemned meat

03 Feb 2023 at 19:13hrs | 216 Views

Polad gobbles millions in taxpayers' money

03 Feb 2023 at 19:13hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe records US$2bn trade deficit for 2022

03 Feb 2023 at 19:12hrs | 126 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to hit 40 tonnes

03 Feb 2023 at 19:11hrs | 83 Views

WATCH: Latest on ZEP holders in South Africa

03 Feb 2023 at 17:32hrs | 935 Views

'We are not yet On Air' Army backed NRTV says

03 Feb 2023 at 16:22hrs | 339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days