Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Fashion

His haircuts are turning heads

by Tondo Chinehasha
2 hrs ago | Views
Toddlers, juveniles, teens, adults and octogenarians, they all flock to Alexio's Barbershop. Sometimes we even see stampedes during school recess as each learner hurries to be in front of the queue to be the first to get a haircut.

Young women are trending with the 'square Pogba cut' where the crown is flat at the top, a line on the sides resulting in a square look.

Most husbands seem to shun this cut as it carries innuendos of modernity and fashion flagship. Aah, man will always be man. Young adults seem to have been swept off their feet with the 'Magaya cut' where the face is clean shaven but with a beareded belt running from left to right, from ear to ear, trimmed nicely to turn heards. This Alexio operating business from Chinehasha Shopping Centre  is causing a stir among nobles and servants.

Late February an eldery couple walked up to our watering hole, a very exciting entertainment joint indeed. The snow-white-haired nanogenarian asked in his hardly audible crackling voice, "Alexio ndingamuwane papi'.

We stared at each other in askance, only to hear that he wanted a haircut. Really, the senior citizen and his equally senior  better half had wobbled all the way from Shop to Chinehasha for a haircut at Alexio's Barbershop?

The guy is stylish, artistic and innovative in his trade. Zesa or no Zesa, Alexio has a backup solar equipment making sure noone is turned away on account of a blackout.

For those who partake in imbibing the befuddling stuff, the all weather Mavende bar is at your service to oil the tonsils. All types of alcohol is there, wines, Queen's tears (matsvuku) and of course the liquid puppies. Not forgetting the traditional Chibuku brew. So next time one needs a haircut, Alexio's is the place to go.

Tondo Chinehasha.


Source - Tondo Chinehasha

Must Read

WATCH: Bosso vs Dembare - The Ultimate Fanatic Showdown!

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Understanding suicide among diaspora-born youths

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Sanctions on Zanu PF govt leaders are useless'

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zipra war vets hails ED for appointing Mavhunga as their minister

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Gangstar escapes jail term

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe businesses note low activity

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Basics disappear from Zimbabwe shop shelves

8 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Cyber City project threatens Mt Hampden graves

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe misses SDG timelines

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises churches for Independence Day celebrations

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

ZBC, ex-workers fight over apartments

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe army school expels Gr 6 pupil over uncut hair

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Man robbed US$1 000 at ATM

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

Man kills father for insulting him

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe cricket 'Golden Girls' to get US$80 000 bonus

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zim govt flags UBH theft of drugs, malpractices

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

JSC calls for nomination of High Court judges

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Headphone thief caught red-handed

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man accuses wife of having an affair, torches boyfriend's hut

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

High Court dismisses former Gwanda Mayor's rape conviction appeal

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

Potraz clears air on Starlink

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Parents can pay examination fees in Zimdollar'

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Lady Chevrons

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF and other former liberation movements converge

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Benson Matinyarare ordered to pull down defamatory material from X

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

‘Lazy’ son bashes father to death

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Homeless Dembare return to BF for 'home' fixture

22 hrs ago | 876 Views

The Chemist Siziba and Oasis bar story

22 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mnangagwa awards Chemist Siziba liberation war hero status

23 hrs ago | 1039 Views

UK tightens home care workers' visa regime

23 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Thabo Mbeki lied about causes of load-shedding

23 hrs ago | 682 Views

Goblins terrorise Insiza family, livestock

23 hrs ago | 831 Views

Passion Java reported for assault following clashes at local hotel

23 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'ZRP a role model in the SADC region'

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chief Dakamela announces second edition of Appreciation Awards

24 hrs ago | 1594 Views

DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

24 hrs ago | 720 Views

CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

14 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 496 Views

BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

14 Mar 2024 at 08:43hrs | 2432 Views

Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

14 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 568 Views

Corrupt female cops arrested

14 Mar 2024 at 06:18hrs | 1691 Views

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

13 Mar 2024 at 19:50hrs | 1249 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

13 Mar 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1510 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

13 Mar 2024 at 19:39hrs | 1196 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

13 Mar 2024 at 19:29hrs | 1724 Views

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

13 Mar 2024 at 19:19hrs | 1354 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

13 Mar 2024 at 18:14hrs | 2649 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

13 Mar 2024 at 16:51hrs | 1366 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

13 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2190 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

13 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1652 Views