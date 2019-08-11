Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Health

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

by Staff Writer
5 hrs ago | Views
Your THC vape juice is nothing without a quality terpene diluent or thickener. Both of them play a huge role in preparing wax and distillates to become THC vape juice. Without them, it is impossible to experience all the benefits that THC holds.

Nonetheless, should you use them both at the same time? Are there any differences? Because many beginners could have this question in mind, we will give you everything you need to know about diluents and thickeners in this article.
 
Imagine a world without terpenes
Fundamentally, it is next to impossible. Terpenes are essential organic compounds that plants need. Some of them require it for scent. That smell can attract insects to the plant to encourage pollination. On the other hand, it is a powerful protector for others.

Marijuana also contains terpenes. These chemical compounds hide within the leaves. How you nurture the plant determines how much terpenes are present within the plant. However, with the extraction of THC, the heating processes typically affect the overall taste and nature of the THC.

By the time it becomes a concentrate in the form of wax or distillate, few, or no, terpenes remain. Thus, they become tasteless. For that reason, you can infuse the concentrates with other terpene modes.

Types of terpenes
When you go to the retailers, generalizing the terpene product you want could mislead you. That is because there are different terpenes types. All of them play distinct roles. It is crucial to know the different types of terpenes you will meet in the market.

 Diluents and Thickeners
Both of them are suitable for THC vape juice. Diluents are terpene solutions that you use to convert THC concentrates into vape juice without diluting the amount of THC percentage in them. When preparing the wax or distillate, you will need to place the right amounts in them to get a balanced blend.

Thickeners, on the other hand, seem to have a different purpose. Imagine when you buy a pre-filled cartridge. Because it may have a thickness not fit for your needs, you will require a thickener.

With a quality one, two drops will be enough to thicken the entire solution at once. It will also save your battery charge since the coil is in contact with the whole vape juice.

Despite their difference in purpose, both should provide the same qualities. That is infusing the wax or distillate with an appropriate flavor and scent. It should also ensure a consistency fit for your vape pen.

Flavored or the flavorless option?
Since terpenes are plant extracts, you should expect a flavor in them. However, you will also come across a variety of terpene products that do not have any taste. There are several reasons why a flavorless option could work for you.

One, if you like to maintain the overall scent and taste of the THC vape juice while adding the thickener or diluent, then a flavorless option could be best. The flavored option could tamper with it, especially if they are different.

Additionally, a flavorless thickener and diluent is also suitable for people who would like to feel the cannabis taste they would experience when dabbing or smoking weed. By the way, some people love the natural taste of cannabis; therefore, any other flavor that interferes with it lowers their vaping experience.

Working with the flavored option
Flavored THC vape juice is beneficial in its unique way. You should not ignore its impact on your THC vape juice. For it to function well, you should add the right mixing ratios. With that, you will be able to achieve a balanced flavor.

The scented options also make the vapor discreet. If you are in an area where THC is illegal, then you can even vape in public without anybody noticing. The cannabis smell can be irritating to some. Besides that, flavored terpenes eliminate the after taste that the vape juice would leave if you vaped it alone.

Final Thoughts
Because it is a flooded market, choosing the right terpene diluent or thickener can be a challenge. That, however, calls for vigilance and extra care. With the right kind of information and research, you can overcome this difficulty.

Using both diluents and thickeners in the right way is mandatory. Inappropriate proportions typically cause damage to the THC vape juice. Even if proper preparation techniques develop over time, you must learn to use your mixing calculator to avoid making the wrong mixing decisions.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

47 mins ago | 768 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

8 mins ago | 16 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

47 mins ago | 768 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 3187 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2232 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

6 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

6 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

6 hrs ago | 3524 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

6 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

7 hrs ago | 1941 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 6747 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 302 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 982 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 564 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 531 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1187 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1235 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 2993 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1646 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1381 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

18 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

19 hrs ago | 3692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days