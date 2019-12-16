Lifestyle / Health
4 ways to reduce stress
No matter who you are, where you live or what you do to make a living, you should seek to avoid stress in your day-to-day life. If you don't take a stand against this plight, you could face a whole host of health complications going forward. You could suffer from fatigue and low energy, you could trigger mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, and you could be impacted by a host of serious cardiovascular diseases. It is absolutely vital, then, that you seek to reduce the amount of stress that you experience on a daily basis.
For advice on how that can be achieved, be sure to read on.
Get More Sleep
A lack of rest results in heightened stress levels, which is why you should try to get more sleep each and every night.
Here are a few changes that you should be willing to make if you're serious about sleeping better:
- Avoid eating heavy meals before bedtime
- Have a nibble on a piece of chocolate, as it is actually a rich source of magnesium (a substance that helps you to rest soundly)
- Perform strenuous exercise three hours before you settle down to sleep
- Stick to a consistent sleeping schedule that sees you get the same amount of rest each night
- Avoid snoozing and napping throughout the day
Sort Out Your Financial Woes
Financial woes are a massive cause of stress. If left to fester, they can play on your mind all day and distract you from the various tasks that you have at hand. You must, then, banish your financial woes and get your finances back on track if you're serious about eliminating stress from your life.
One surefire way to keep financial issues at bay is to check that you are constantly paying your debts and meeting your payment deadlines. If this means that you have to take out emergency loans from time to time in order to cover your expenses, then so be it. This will stop you from having to worry about falling behind on your payments, which will subsequently help you to avoid the stress of seeing your worldly possessions being repossessed.
Exercise
As stated by the experts over at #1">Healthline, exercise is a proven stress reliever. Physical activity produces endorphins in the brain, and these chemicals help to reduce fatigue, improve alertness and enhance cognitive function. All of this results in your mood and your sleeping pattern improving, both of which ultimately result in your stress levels being lowered.
Certain exercises are proven to help reduce stress more than others. Some of these physical activities include:
- Biking
- Brisk walking
- Jogging
- Tennis
- Dancing
- Rowing
Cut Down on The Caffeine
Caffeine is a stimulant of stress, which is why you should attempt to cut down on your consumption of it.
Here are five ways you can ease into your caffeine withdrawal:
- Decrease your caffeine consumption gradually
- Water down drinks that contain caffeine
- Give decaf drinks a chance
- Try a healthier type of hot beverage, such as green tea
- Have smaller cups of coffee
Source - Byo24News