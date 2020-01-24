Lifestyle / Health
Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?
You may think that CBD is the nation's latest cause celebre, and in some ways, you would be right. CBD has become part and parcel of an American conversation that, years ago, didn't exist. As CBD's presence has grown in the marketplace, so has its use for a variety of different aches, pains, and muscle strains.
Although there is no conclusive evidence that CBD will mitigate pain, users have anecdotally suggested that it works. Science is quickly catching up, and initial studies have been promising. One use of CBD has been for joint pain.
Joint pain sufferers may use a host of remedies to relieve their pain. Many of them are turning to CBD. CBD, in the form of CBD cream, is how most users go about reducing their pain. However, with so many CBD products on the market, it could be daunting finding something that is effective.
In this article, we'll list a few of the go-to products popular with many CBD lovers with joint pain. CBD cream for pain is an item that is fast becoming mainstream. As it has become more acceptable, people are using these topical creams in addition to traditional regimens.
CBD Cream vs. Tincture
Not all forms of CBD are the same. When it comes to pain relief, depending upon the user, each will have its pros and cons. For example, a tincture is often placed beneath the tongue (sublingual). A CBD cream will be rubbed onto the affected area until absorbed by the skin. Each of these methods has both benefits and detriments.
Some users attest to feeling the effects of the CBD right away with tinctures. However, those who aren't a fan of the subtle taste of CBD oil may prefer the cream. Some users who have joint pain feel that rubbing the cream onto the site of pain relieves it quicker. Creams also have the bonus of being a bit more discreet.
Unlike CBD tinctures, which are typically processed from the hemp plant using various extraction methods and solvents, CBD creams are moisturizers infused with a CBD extract. A CBD cream may utilize essential oils such as coconut and lavender along with CBD extract. There is no firm scientific evidence that creams can penetrate layers of tissue. However, there is strong anecdotal evidence that may suggest otherwise.
CBD creams are spread onto the skin vigorously. They are absorbed into the skin's pores and from there, the CBD in the product will be present and take effect.
Best CBD Creams for Joint Pain:
- PureKana Topical CBD Ointment: Users of this ointment swear by its efficacy. This may be due in part to the brand's adherence to strict growing and sourcing protocols. Purekana's CBD is sourced from high-quality American grown hemp and features cooling menthol. Other moisturizing agents include aloe, along with a whopping 600mg of CBD per bottle.
- 1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream: When they said big things come in small packages, this included the Wellness cream. It comes in a tiny 8-ounce tub. But don't be fooled. It does pack a punch with nearly 1,000 mg of CBD per package, making it pretty potent.
- Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream: This cream is 150 mg of joint pain relief. It boasts vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. It also contains no pesticides or other harsh chemicals.
- Fab CBD Topical Cream: Not only is the cream made with American grown CBD, but it also has a sweet blood orange scent. It's perfect for anyone looking to cover up a medicinal smell while enjoying the possible effects of CBD. It also features 600mg of CBD per bottle and contains a litany of moisturizing elements intended to soothe skin. These elements include cocoa butter, aloe vera, and coconut oil.
Final Thoughts
While the science on CBD is still ongoing, users can still partake in a range of CBD topical creams. Many of these creams have a multi-pronged use and can soothe skin at the source with the addition of essential oils.
Those wary of consuming medicines or substances get the added relief of a cream that is discrete and for topical use only. For more information about CBD creams, visit Marijuanabreak.
Source - Byo24News