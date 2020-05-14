Lifestyle / Health
8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19
For the most part, we can all say that our lives have been completely uprooted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. While most of us understand the implications of not cooperating, it is still hard to overcome the challenges that are accompanying this new lifestyle.
These challenges are both mental and physical health challenges for the vast majority of people living in isolation with their families, they are experiencing both. Isolation from friends and co-workers is incredibly difficult. Further, many have had their work routine disrupted or have been asked to stop working altogether.
This sudden shift in our daily lives has rocked everything. It has changed the way we eat, the way we sleep, and the way we are able to (or not able to) visit with loved ones. This is why we have compiled a list of 8 easy tips to help you remain physically and mentally healthy. These tips can help you overcome the mental and physical slump that so many people are experiencing during this difficult time.
Stay Connected
There are some people who you are likely used to speaking to on a regular basis. Your friends, your family, your colleagues, the mom from Tuesday night dance class. Regardless, reaching out to talk to those people can do a great deal to help you feel better about social isolation. You can do this by simply making a phone call. However, if you want to see your friends face to face, why not utilize technology and schedule a video conference or two?
Give Each Day a Structure and a Schedule
If you are working from home, then you might find that there is some major adjusting that must happen in order to maintain some normalcy in your day. One really great way to keep yourself out of a funk is to try to maintain your normal schedule. Wake up each morning at your usual time. Get dressed, fix your hair, do whatever you would do before heading into work.
In fact, research shows that staying in your pajamas can lead to increased stress and less satisfaction with your life. This is important for children too. You should also schedule structured and mandatory breaks into your day. Making sure that you set clear boundaries between work and home is essential.
Give Yourself the Power
One of the major sources of anxiety during a major life change such as the Covid-19 pandemic is the feeling of helplessness that many of us feel. In general, we like to feel like we are in charge of our own lives. Being under quarantine is the exact opposite of that feeling and it can add stress to your day.
One way to overcome this feeling of powerlessness is to control your day. Set up a structured plan and a list of what you will accomplish. At the end of your day, recognize what you were able to accomplish. It might not be the power you crave, but this tip can give you back a good bit of the power that you have temporarily lost.
Separate Work and Home
Chances are that if you have never worked from home before, you might not have your very own home office. However, blending your work life and your home life is dangerous territory. If you find yourself suddenly working from home, then you should create a defined and specific area where your work happens.
Keep all of the things that you need in order to do your work in this one space. This defined space will help you keep work and home life separate. It will also help other members of your family to easily recognize when you are unavailable due to work.
Engage in Physical and Mental Health Exercises
Whether you were super active before quarantine or not, engaging in some light exercise could be a great way to make sure that you are feeling your best. Physical exercise is a great way to reduce stress and increase happy chemical production in the brain.
Taking care of your mental health is important too. Make sure to take some time to do the things you love. If you like to read, spend some time reading. If you like to play games, you might consider an online casino, gambling can release endorphins. Whatever helps your mental health, be sure to do it so that you are feeling your best.
Watch Your Screen Time
Too much television and social media has a negative impact on anxiety levels and could increase risk of depression. It is important to limit social media, especially if you tend to compare what others share and feel as though your life is not good enough.
It may also be a good idea to limit untrustworthy news exposure. Seeing news that could be false might cause you to experience unnecessary anxiety and fear.
Get Creative
Engaging in something creative like writing or painting can be a great way to encourage positive thoughts and to pass the time. This can be a family activity, or it could be something you do on your own to get a little "me" time. There are also lots of art classes and other creative opportunities being offered online, this might even be a good way to get some social time in through video chat.
Do Not Skip Regular Meals
If you are keeping your schedule straight, then this one should not be hard to fit in. Make sure that you are eating regular, balanced meals to encourage a sense of normalcy. You will feel better if you do not indulge in multiple snacks per day.
Final Thoughts
Taking care of your mental and physical health during Covid-19 is incredibly important. There is plenty of suffering happening in the world without all of us losing our minds on top of this awful pandemic. We hope that these 8 tips for keeping your mind and body healthy will help you come through quarantine on top.
Source - Byo24News