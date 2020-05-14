Lifestyle / Health
6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief
When pain affects your social life, family time, or work, you would do anything to help soothe the feeling. Whether we are talking about chronic pain or occasional pain episodes, a person's first response to calm aches or spasms is to go to the medicine cabinet and look for an Ibuprofen.
While drugstores are not short on painkillers, sometimes they come with some major side effects, especially when used too often. This is why you may want to start looking for some more natural remedies to quell the pain.
Many herbs and spices that have been around for centuries were used in the past to treat various types of pain, including inflammation, headaches, menstrual pain, and rheumatic conditions. And one of the great advantages is that these plant-based remedies have little to no side effects.
If you don't want to take a painkiller every time you have a headache, below is a list of natural ingredients that have turned out to be very effective pain relievers.
Make sure they don't miss form your house!
Turmeric
Turmeric is known to be a powerful spice, commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is the main spice found in curry, but the turmeric root is also known for its powerful medicinal benefits. Some people use it for high cholesterol, liver diseases, relieving stress, and improving memory skills. However, turmeric has mostly been used for centuries to help with conditions that involve pain or inflammation.
The root contains a chemical known as curcumin, which helps decrease inflammation, one of the main causes of pain. A study conducted on patients with osteoarthritis pain found turmeric a very efficient pain reliever. Patients were given two 650-mg capsules of turmeric mixed with bromelain and devil's claw, two or three times a day and most of them reported noticeable pain relief.
Keep in mind that, because it is a strong spice, long-term use or high doses can cause indigestion or stomach aches, so use it with care.
Cannabidiol (CBD)
CBD has been the buzz of the town lately, as it has several health benefits. Hemp products high in CBD are used to help cope with anxiety, depression, loss of appetite, sleep, and, of course, chronic pain. CBD works by interacting with your body's endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating a number of vital functions, amongst which are appetite, sleep, and inflammation.
CBD does not attach to those receptors itself but stimulates them to function better and help reduce inflammation, which is known to be one of the main causes of pain.
Compared to other natural ingredients on this list, CBD can help treat a number of pain-related issues, including joint pain, migraines, menstrual pain, and pain related to chemotherapy.
Ginger
Many people know ginger tea helps with cold-related congestion, but ginger may also be a good supplement for easing pain. Research indicates the root can lower prostaglandin levels, which can then help reduce arthritis pain. In 2005, a study revealed ginger can be more effective than aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in reducing both inflammation and pain.
Ginger and turmeric, both combined and separately, have been studied by researchers for a long period of time, precisely for their pain-relieving benefits. Some studies found that ginger can help decrease nitric oxide levels, a molecule that is very important for the inflammatory process. Additionally, other studies showed that ginger can also help reduce C-reactive protein levels, which is another inflammatory marker.
What's more, ginger is also known to boost the immune system, which is why many people take it at the first sign of a cold. Besides this, it was also shown to help decrease symptoms of seasonal allergies and block several strains of respiratory tract pathogens.
Valerian Root
Some people call it "nature's Valium", for its relaxing benefits, but valerian root can do much more than just help you get a good sleep. It has been used in traditional medicine for more than 2,000 years and it is known to have multiple antioxidants and pain-relieving benefits.
Studies show valerian root can help women ease off menstrual problems such as menstrual pain, as well as improve physical and emotional symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. Just 255 mg of valerian root, three times a day, can help reduce the need for pain killers during the first days of the menstrual cycle.
Valerian root has also been recommended to help with headaches that have nervous components, as well as heart problems involving nervous exhaustion, tension, and insomnia.
Cloves
Cloves are the aromatic flower buds of the clove tree, often used to add flavor to roasted foods, cookies, and hot beverages. But what not many people know about cloves, is that besides being very rich in flavor, they also have several health benefits.
Cloves can be used as a spice, but they can also be taken in capsule or oil form. They can help calm a variety of pains, including pain associated with arthritis, toothaches, as well as headaches. It can be used as a topical pain reliever as well, to help treat localized pain.
Cloves have an active ingredient called eugenol, which is a pain reliever used in several pain rubs. Carefully rubbing a small quantity of clove oil on your gums can help reduce toothache, until you manage to get to a dentist.
Caffeine
We all get a headache from time to time, and we may not always want to use medication for it. Well, caffeine is not only good for giving you a boost of energy in the morning, but also for numbing down those painful headaches. You will find caffeine as an ingredient in several pain relievers and is known to make them 40% more effective.
Be it an ordinary tension headache or a strong migraine, caffeine helps reduce inflammation and take the pain away in mere minutes. Also, if you want to take an ibuprofen or aspirin, combining it with caffeine can help it act faster and keep the pain away for longer. In fact, patients who suffer from hypnic headaches, a rare condition that strikes seniors and involves severe pain episodes during the night, are often instructed by doctors to drink a cup of coffee before going to bed.
