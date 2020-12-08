Lifestyle / Health
Can CBD help with sleep issues?
Advocates of natural medicine are raving about CBD because the science suggests that it could improve many people's lives. We have a long way to go. Spending decades suppressing cannabis has slowed down our understanding of CBD and how it can be used for medicinal purposes. One of the most exciting potential benefits is CBD's ability to help with sleep issues.
Endocannabinoid System
CBD has an effect on us because we have an endocannabinoid system or EDS. Yes! That's right, our bodies have the ability to produce chemicals that resemble those found in cannabis. We also possess endocannabinoid receptors that are directly or indirectly affected by introducing cannabis compounds (cannabinoids) into our bodies.
These receptors are believed to control important body functions like mood, memory, pain reception, appetite, and the sleep-wake cycle.
CBD Oil for Insomnia
You may have insomnia if you are experiencing the following symptoms or a combination of them
• Finding it hard to fall asleep
• Waking up during the night
• Lying awake at night
• Waking up early and not going back to sleep
• Feeling tired after waking up
• Finding it hard to take a nap
• Irritability during the day
• Difficult to concentrate
Many of these symptoms are caused by anxiety and those experiencing pain. CBD shows promise in both regulating the receptors in the brain associated with these unfortunate conditions. These problems could be causing many people to be diagnosed with insomnia.
CBD vs. Melatonin
Melatonin is a hormone that is commonly used to treat sleep disorders. This hormone is naturally produced by the brain, but most melatonin supplements are made synthetically. While melatonin is widely used as a sleep aid and does show promise with issues like jet lag, DSWPD, sleep disorders in children, and anxiety before and after surgery, experts said that there is not enough evidence to use melatonin for cases of severe insomnia.
The best use for melatonin is those who have abnormal sleep patterns. This is because of the relationship to daylight and melatonin. The brain naturally produces melatonin to help you sleep when the sun goes down. Many night shift workers use the hormone to help them get the melatonin they need during the day to fall asleep.
While CBD doesn't have enough evidence to be used as an FDA approved treatment for insomnia, the science looks promising and things could change in the future.
A study done in 2019 involved 72 human subjects who reported anxiety and sleep issues. After taking 25-75mg (depending on the subject) a day in capsules 79.2% reported lower anxiety levels and 66.7% reported an improvement in sleep. Again, the research looks promising, but we are a long way from being at a point where the FDA will approve CBD as a sleep aid drug.
CBN for Sleep
As the laws relax on cannabis use, more research money is allocated into studying cannabinoids. Other cannabis compounds are showing interest by scientists, cannabis users, and companies looking for new opportunities in a competitive market. CBN is one lesser-known cannabinoids that is coming to light.
Studies regarding sleep and CBN show enough potential for companies to start producing CBN oil. More research is need but a few studies have produced positive results especially when CBN is taken with significant amounts of THC. Furthering more evidence of the ‘entourage effect.'
CBD Before Bed
If you are looking for a natural way to help your sleep patterns, CBD is worth a try. There are formulated products designed to promote sleep in products like CBD oil and CBD sleep gummies. These products combine CBD with plants that have been used as sleep aids and melatonin.
Start your new sleep aid in a small dose 30 minutes to an hour before going to bed. Take consistently and monitor your sleep patterns. Writing down the results is a great idea. Up the dose if you are not feeling results. Make sure to consult a physician if you are taking any medications or if you are uncertain.
Source - Byo24News