Why are so many Countries Legalizing Cannabis?
For a long time, in countries all around the world, marijuana had a terrible reputation. People who used cannabis on a regular basis were known to be lazy, unhelpful stoners that didn't give anything back to the community. Marijuana was known as a gateway drug that would lead young people down a dangerous path, motivating them to try harder, more dangerous illicit drugs.
However, people all around the planet have been using cannabis to help treat medical conditions for thousands of years. Over the past few decades, there have been countless studies carried out to show the health benefits of cannabis products. People from all different walks of life use cannabis products these days. From old age pensioners to athletes at the top of their game.
Mexico's latest government has plans to legalize cannabis products for recreational use, along with Luxembourg's latest government. There are countries that most would never have envisioned legalizing marijuana for medical use. Countries like South Korea and Thailand have recently changed their laws so that people who need the substance to treat medical conditions can purchase it.
Sick Kids
One of the main reasons why the laws in many countries is changing is due to the softening of the public's attitude. In countries like America and Canada, people witnessed images of children who were in desperate need of marijuana products to help treat their condition. These images helped change many people's outlook on the drug, especially considering that cannabis could potentially change a young person's life. Even those who were against the legalization of marijuana felt they couldn't deny a child a life without pain and suffering.
Stories of children in need of marijuana were in the media all over the world. A young boy in England, who suffered from severe epilepsy was rushed to hospital after his medical marijuana oil had been confiscated. Shortly after the government issued cannabis oil licenses to a select few, including a 7-year-old girl who was suffering from epilepsy.
After all the media attention, the United Kingdom government altered the law which allowed doctors to prescribe marijuana products to certain patients. However, the sale of cannabis products for recreational use in Britain is still banned but the government has in recent years decriminalized the substance. Most people who get caught in possession of a small amount of marijuana normally get a slap on the wrist.
The Marijuana Industry is Huge
While some countries throughout the globe have been preparing for the legalization of marijuana, many others are trying to play catch up. Major corporations want to get involved in the market, such as tobacco giants Marlboro, who recently invested almost $2bn in a Canadian marijuana company.
The problem that many cannabis companies face is how they are going to trade marijuana used for recreational purposes across borders. Countries that would like to import and export marijuana products for medical purposes do it under a licensing system. Supervision must be carried out on any of these trade deals by the International Narcotics Control Board.
Gaining access to these markets is proving challenging for many involved in the cannabis market, however with laws rapidly changing it won't be too surprising if we see it becoming easier over the next few years.
Lower Health Insurance Fees
It's very difficult for families throughout the world to pay for their health insurance premiums. Over the past few decades, it seems that the price of these premiums has skyrocketed, making it difficult for the average family to pay the fees.
Cannabis can help reduce the amount of alcohol consumed, helps lower stress levels, and reduces the number of prescription drugs used, which are all factors that can help lower our health costs.
Create New Jobs
The ongoing pandemic has had a damaging effect on the world's economy. Plenty of people around the globe have found themselves unemployed and there are many families financially struggling. With any new industry there comes new job opportunities. Here are a few examples of a few of the types of jobs available in the cannabis industry:
Master Extractor: This is known to be one of the highest-paid jobs in the legal marijuana industry. Their jobs entail overseeing the production of concentrates and oils that are harvested from cannabis plants. They have to make sure that these concentrates are both safe and effective. They have to manage the facilities within the laboratory and make sure that each person involved adheres to the government regulations and safety standards. If you are looking for a career as a master extractor, you will need to have at least a Ph.D. in biochemistry.
Edibles Chef: Edibles are a very common way to consume cannabis. In the past, the most popular marijuana-laced treats were typically cookies or brownies, but top chefs are now using dried cannabis herbs and cannabis oil as an ingredient in all different types of dishes.
Budtender: If you have ever visited a dispensary, you have probably met a budtender. To become a budtender, you need to be a good people person. They are employed by dispensers to help the customers in the store. They are normally good listeners, well informed about products available in the store, and will be able to advise the customer, whether they are new to consuming marijuana or they have been using the substance many years.
These three jobs are just a few examples of many occupations that are available in the industry.
Promotes the Idea of Staying at Home during the Pandemic
Lots of marijuana advocates claimed that the current ongoing pandemic is the perfect time to legalize cannabis products around the globe for recreational use. Very few people were keen on the idea of having to spend each day in their homes to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. Legalizing cannabis would make the idea of staying indoors a much more attractive option for many people.
Not only will using cannabis help people battle boredom, but there has been a significant rise in the number of people diagnosed with depression and anxiety during these unprecedented times. Marijuana is known to help people fight depression and anxiety, and many believe denying these sick people a drug they desperately need is unfair.
Even with experts telling us we should only leave the house for essential items, there are plenty of cannabis stores online nowadays that allow customers to buy weed online.
Summary
People who use marijuana products for medicinal or recreational purposes don't believe they should be treated as a criminal. There are plenty of prisons packed with inmates for possession or selling cannabis. By legalizing marijuana, it will help free up the courts and jails. This means there will be extra tax money, which can be used to improve the school system, hospitals, and roads.
Instead of having to get involved with a criminal to purchase cannabis, you will be able to purchase marijuana safely, in a dispensary from a happy and kind budtender. This can make the overall experience of purchasing weed fun. All these dispensaries have to be registered, and unlike purchasing pot from a drug dealer, this weed will be taxed. If you live in Canada, check out these dispensary locations.
The war on drugs has been extremely controversial and the attempting to ban the sale of cannabis products has proven an uphill battle in nearly every country around the world
