Battling Anxiety? Here are some expert-approved tips to overcome it
Describing anxiety is extremely difficult as everyone may suffer from it in a different way. It is normal for us to feel anxious from time to time, but when anxiety starts to affect our daily life, then we must deal with it as soon as possible. Unfortunately, women are twice as likely as men to suffer from an anxiety disorder. There are several ways to deal with it, but keep in mind that what worked for others may not work for you. We gathered some tips from the experts on how to overcome anxiety.
Exercising
Exercising seems exhausting and people think it requires a high level of dedication to have any effect. However, for people suffering from anxiety or depression, exercising has been proven to reduce their symptoms. All it takes to have an effect is 2.5 hours of regular exercising per week or 1.5 hours of high-intensity workouts per week. You don't need to hit the gym, all you need to do is go jogging, take a walk, dance, or do any other physical activity you like for 30 mins 3-5 times a week.
Medications
When someone has an anxiety disorder, the problem can be genetic, and they will need medications to overcome it. However, you should consult with your doctor as some drugs may have undesirable side effects on your body. Some of the medications used to reduce anxiety include beta-blockers, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, benzodiazepines, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, and tricyclic antidepressants.
CBD
After legalizing marijuana in several states, many people started discovering its benefits for physical and mental health. The preliminary studies conducted on CBD, a compound in weed, have shown promising results for its effect on reducing anxiety symptoms. If you are not into smoking weed, you can buy pure CBD oil or some edible CBD products which have the same effect. The CBD compound doesn't give the high effect as that effect comes from the THC compound in weed. However, make sure that you purchase CBD products from a reputable company or store to get high-quality products.
Therapy
There are several types of therapy that can help reduce or control anxiety and the sessions can be done in a group or individually. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) aims to identify and understand the behavioral and thinking patterns of an individual and change them gradually to reduce their anxiety. Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) focuses on overcoming anxiety by deploying strategies such as mindfulness and acceptance.
Coping Strategies
Sometimes all we need to reduce anxiety is to have a good night's sleep. Sleeping is one of the coping strategies used to battle anxiety. You may try relaxation techniques such as yoga, deep breathing, belly breathing, massage, and meditation to get rid of anxious thoughts. Other types of coping strategies include having a healthy diet, having emotional support from trusted people, setting achievable goals, and many more.
Anxiety can turn someone's life into hell if it isn't controlled. Trying these tips may help to prevent negative thoughts and relieve anxiety considerably. However, if you tried one way and it didn't work with you, don't give up as there are several other methods that may have a positive effect on you.
Source - Byo24News