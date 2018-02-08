Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Relationships

Communication and Compromise are the oxygen of every romantic relationship

by Matthew Dube esquire
4 hrs ago | Views
Its St Valentine's Day and what a perfect day to celebrate love. In the course of appreciating  the extravagant eye-catching garden fresh bouquet of flowers and  captivating box of chocolates, there is no better time to discuss and highlight issues that make and break romantic relationships.

Despite the best intentions in the world, not every marriage will last forever. Research shows that, 7 out of every 10 marriages across all ethical and racial divides are not healthy and are very likely to end in a divorce. The couples under examination are just not divorced but merely living together for one reason or another.

A study of 2000 men and women who have been married for a decade or more revealed that  their best single piece of advice to newlyweds was that it is good to talk and even better to compromise in relationships.

Surprisingly a good sex life came 18th, trailing behind patience, honestly, respect and fidelity. Only one percent of the respondents specifically mentioned the importance of a good sex life.

Here are my Ten proven tips- for successful romantic relationships.

 - Respect your partner / spouse's privacy, do not go through their things out of curiosity. Stop witch-hunting on their phone or emails. Everyone wants their privacy to be respected and when someone violates, it always feels offensive. Do not allow a sense of insecurity to make you overly suspicious of your partner. A happy relationship should be build on genuine openness and honest communication, if you need to know something, ask don't snoop.

 - Trust is the foundation of a happy marriage and is something to diligently work on every day. Build trust into your marriage and be determined not to flirt or get too close with members of the opposite sex, if you do, in the back of your mind, you could begin to view someone else as an alternative when your marriage goes through a rough patch. Having an alternative will weaken your resolve to make your marriage work.

 - Keep things light, have a sense of humour and keep laughing. Laughter remains the best medicine even in relationships.

 - Show your partner respect by paying attention to them. Listening to your partner when they talk is a centrepiece of healthy marriages. When speaking to your partner use courtesy phrases like "please and thank you", it is a way of honouring them and it helps them to feel appreciated and respected. Being courteous to one another is like the oil that helps a happy marriage to run smoothly and reduces unnecessary friction.

 - Never go to sleep on an argument. We all mess up from time to time and when we do, having it rubbed in on our faces doesn't help the situation whatever it is. Never keep scores, marriage is not a contest. Never use the "I told you so phrase" saying it only creates ill will between you and your spouse.

 - Do not let the in-laws or kids to interfere with your marriage. Kids will always be a bone of contention.

 - Do not go into marriage hoping to change your partner. Never have unrealistic expectations of changing someone to suit yourself. With marriages, it's not about finding the right person, it's more about being the right one for your mate.

 - Never give up easily on the relationship. Marriages last well beyond the wedding day, it's not going to be a bed of rosés, expect ups and downs but just do not give up easily. According to Sarah Thompson, a lawyer for Slater & Gordon, what's clear from her work as a family lawyer is that marriages can be hard-work and more often than not, most marriages break for the same reasons: problems of communicating and not being able to compromise.

On the other hand, Eli Finkel, a US university Professor specialising in social psychology reckons that there is always a common reason why modern relationships fail; it is all  about our expectations, couples become too idealistic. Howbeit, if Finkel's findings are anything to go by, there is need to accept that most of our expectations are too much. In an effort to avert constant disappointments and inevitably, the end of the relationship itself, we need not pile too much pressure on the one person we love. Whether or not we agree with Eli Finkel's findings, it is undoubtedly food for thought.

In conclusion, two 'C's will save your relationship: Communication and Compromise can be the panacea for happy marriages, but not limited to that; there are moreover other attitudes that can help restore a relationship, namely: Patience, reasonableness, genuine openness and straightforwardness, doing things together, accountability, being friends and ultimately giving each other space.

Happy Valentine's Day


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Matthew Dube esquire

Comments

On sale is turbo manual

3 in 1 combo on sale

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

3pierce couches

Available is a room to rent

Gncher vests on sale

For sale is mark2 grande beans car

4 roomed house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC letting Tsvangirai down

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

We need quality service delivery

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Transform Zimbabwe to lead Anti English Exam Rewrite Demo

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mliswa congratulates police boss

9 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Local authorities fire back after ZINARA claims

9 hrs ago | 1087 Views

RBZ tours Bulawayo industries

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Let's all vote for MNP for it is good for Mthwakazi!

9 hrs ago | 588 Views

President Mnangagwa we need an Advisory Council of Zimbabwe (ACZ)

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

TB Joshua coming to Zimbabwe in a few days

11 hrs ago | 4826 Views

Tendai Biti crafting MDC Alliance manifesto

12 hrs ago | 1621 Views

'Mnangagwa is tribalist'

12 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Mnangagwa ally in land dispute brawl

12 hrs ago | 1165 Views

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

12 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

12 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

12 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

12 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

12 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Gukurahundi memorial prayer cleared by police

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

13 hrs ago | 3175 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

14 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

14 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

15 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

15 hrs ago | 1022 Views

4 killed as house collapses

16 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

16 hrs ago | 3748 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

17 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

18 hrs ago | 2938 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

18 hrs ago | 2702 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

18 hrs ago | 2942 Views

'Brace for more rains'

18 hrs ago | 2820 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

19 hrs ago | 1691 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

20 hrs ago | 6334 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

20 hrs ago | 5353 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

20 hrs ago | 11140 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

20 hrs ago | 3398 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

20 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

20 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

21 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

21 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

21 hrs ago | 8750 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

21 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

21 hrs ago | 1115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days