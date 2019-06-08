Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Relationships

Summer as a perfect time to start new relations

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
Have you noticed that love strikes when we do not expect it at all? Summer relationships have a unique charm. Do you agree? Maybe it is just a feeling that summer is the perfect time to start a new romantic relationship. Just look at books, movies, and magazines, which all revolve around summer dating. Some people think that it is the influence of hot temperature, which gets people hot and more passionate. Everyone is enjoying the sun and have good moods thanks to vitamin D. All of these factors prove that relationships that start during the summer season are much better. At the same time, love is beautiful at any season.

What does make summer relationships easier?
Many people think that summer romances tend to turn into flirt and nothing serious. But a flirt can be just as meaningful as any other relationship, depending on what you look for. If you want to fun without serious relationships, you should see finest Benaughty review. Dating online has its pros and cons, but for easy dating, it is the best solution.

Let's have a look at why summer relationships are good:

It is easy to come up with an awesome date ideas
Summer is the season when there is no need to think hard about where to hang out with your new date. You can go to the beach, visit a green park for a romantic picnic, organize a barbeque party and invite your new partner. Just going for a walk with ice-cream is so enjoyable during hot summer months.

There are no big holidays during the summer
Luckily, we do not have any awkward holidays during the summer season. Of course, there are some holidays, but they are fun and involve meeting up with friends to enjoy delicious food and refreshing drinks. You can go to nature with your new partner and make a little camping with fire. If we start relationships in winter or autumn, we do not know should we invite a new partner to a Halloween party, Christmas, or New Year Eve. What gifts to buy? Summer is more straightforward: just offer each other an ice-cream or a cold beer and continue to enjoy the day together.

The sex is hotter
There is a good explanation of why sex is hotter during the summer season. People get much more sun, which is the source of vitamin D, and it makes our moods a way better. This leads to an increase of serotonin hormone, which increases our sex drive.

Traveling without pressure
In the summer, we do not stay in the office till late. There are better ways to spend our personal free time. People spend weekends at the beach or outdoors. During summer months we stay more active. You can plan a trip with your new partner and use this time to understand whether you really fit each other or not.

 
Meeting friends sooner
If you want to introduce your new partner to your friends as soon as possible, summertime is much easier to organize a party in the garden or local park. Winter time is perfect for hiding out in restaurants or cinemas, but the summertime is fun with friends.

We feel more self-confident about yourself
When it is cold, we cover ourselves with the endless number of cloth layers. Summer is the time when we wear light clothes and also feel light. Body confidence increases as we have a little tan, our skin becomes more exfoliated, and dresses are quite skimpy. You will appreciate your partner looking damn good. Be ready to have many fun selfies and unforgettable memories of the time spent together.

The summer schedule is more flexible
Very often, companies offer summer Fridays. This is an excellent opportunity to spare time and spend it with your new partner. Also, extended summer vacation is waiting for you. Make sure you plan your holiday in advance. Discuss all the details with your partner and find the most suitable option for both of you. It will be your first romantic trip together. All aspects will matter, so take it seriously in terms of planning and easy in terms of having fun and enjoying the time together.

Conclusion
In fact, it does not matter when you meet your love. All seasons are good. Make sure that you find the person you feel comfortable with. Hopefully, this summer you will be, and your new meeting will work out well. Set your moods to have fun during pool floats, beach parties, long walks in the forest, etc. This summer, you must stop just dreaming and start acting. Hopefully, this article inspired you to start new love relationships. So, put on the best outfit, get a good sunscreen, and start having fun together!

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Kembo Mohadi charters luxury jet to Nigeria

28 mins ago | 236 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa leaves MDC

56 mins ago | 716 Views

New twist to Mnangagwa's arms deal saga

1 hr ago | 1284 Views

Police raid Bulawayo's notorious drug cartel

2 hrs ago | 2396 Views

WATCH: Chamisa speaks at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 7203 Views

Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

5 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Call To Investigate Ingwebu Breweries

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zapu Presidency Refutes Speculations on the Leadership Storm and Factions

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

6 hrs ago | 2461 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

6 hrs ago | 5273 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

7 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

7 hrs ago | 4470 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

7 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

7 hrs ago | 6008 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

8 hrs ago | 5511 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

8 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

8 hrs ago | 837 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

8 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

8 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

8 hrs ago | 686 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

8 hrs ago | 3603 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

8 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

10 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

10 hrs ago | 830 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

10 hrs ago | 3819 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

10 hrs ago | 3471 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

10 hrs ago | 8744 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

10 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

10 hrs ago | 4880 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

10 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1093 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

10 hrs ago | 883 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

10 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

10 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

10 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

10 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

10 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

10 hrs ago | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days