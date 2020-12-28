Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Relationships

Mistakes to avoid when planning your wedding

by Staff Writer
1 min ago | Views
Image: Pixabay
When you are planning your wedding, you need to make sure that you are getting everything right. This can be difficult to do if you have never planned a wedding before but that doesn't mean that it is impossible. Planning a wedding can be overwhelming but if you learn from the mistakes that other couples have made, you can avoid making the same mistakes at your own wedding.

In this guide, we'll tell you all about these mistakes so keep reading to find out more.

Spending Your Budget Too Soon
Every wedding needs to have a budget, otherwise, you can run out of money quite quickly. Weddings are expensive and once you start paying for your dress, booking the venue and hiring suppliers, the cash can start to disappear. Some couples make the mistake of spending all of their budget far too early into the process and this can cause problems further down the line.
You should try to plan your budget and each thing that you'll spend it on. Some things like the venue and the catering will be more expensive than other elements such as the invites. Don't splurge at the start of the planning process, otherwise, you could be in trouble when you don't have any more money to spend.

Getting Caught Up in Family Politics
Wedding planning is usually something that is done by the engaged couple and some members of their close family. Of course, when you have a tight budget and a large family, it can be difficult to make sure that everyone gets an invite for the big day. This tends to cause some arguments as parents typically want their extended family to be invited but there often just isn't enough space.
It can be easy to get caught up in the arguments, but this is something that you should avoid if you want to plan your wedding with very little stress involved. Don't make the mistakes that others have made – create your own guestlist and only take input from those who you think will help the process.

Ordering Your Dress Too Late
The wedding dress is one of the most important parts of the big day, so you need to make sure that you find the perfect outfit. Some people go to many stores before they find the perfect dress, but others can find theirs on the first day. The process of choosing a dress can be difficult if you are indecisive and you have a tight budget. However, you must make sure that you don't make the mistake of ordering your dress too late.

The problem with this is that you typically need to have your dress altered before the big day. There are usually at least two fittings before you actually wear it and these need to be spread apart so that the store has time to adjust your dress. If you leave this until its too late, you could end up wearing a dress that doesn't fit perfectly.

Skipping the Videographer
At every wedding, there is usually a photographer who is there to capture photos of the happy couple and their family. Some photographers have their own styles and will focus more on casual shots throughout the day. This can be nice as it feels less forced and allows more of your guests to get involved. Additionally, videographers can capture this throughout the ceremony and the reception.
In 2020, having a videographer is often at the top of the list for some couples. Many regret not having a videographer there as they don't have much footage to look back on. Yes, a videographer will be expensive to hire for an entire day, but if you skip this part, you could regret it like other couples have in the past.

Trying to Do It Alone
If your other half is very busy in the lead-up to the wedding it can be tempting to try and organise everything by yourself. However, this can be a big mistake as you can actually ruin the wedding planning process and end up resenting the big day when it comes around. If you are planning on doing it without your partner, a wedding planner or a close friend might be able to help.
Unless you are an extremely organised person and you have a lot of spare time, you aren't going to pull off an amazing wedding on your own. Try to avoid doing it alone if you want to create something truly magical.

Forgetting the Important Part
Weddings are supposed to be a celebration of your love and so they need to be special. The idea of getting everything perfect can often cause a lot of stress and couples end up forgetting about why they are doing this in the first place. This can be a big mistake as you won't be able to look back on your wedding in the future and enjoy the memories.
Try to keep calm throughout the entire process and you'll be able to stay in control. There will be tension between family members and possibly even the happy couple. This day is about you so create something special and you'll remember it forever.

Avoid These Common Mistakes
If you are planning your wedding over the next few years, you should try your best to avoid all of the common mistakes that we have covered in this article. There are so many couples who have come before you and you can usually get some tips from friends and family members. Try to plan ahead as much as possible and control your budget so you don't run out of money.
Above all else, remember that this is your special day, so you get to make the final calls on the guestlists, the flowers and the bridesmaid's outfits. Hopefully, you'll be able to pull off something really special regardless of the total budget that you have for the big day.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe regime crippled by fear more than us, we're more powerful together

8 hrs ago | 697 Views

Fighting HIV and AIDS in times of COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo Cyclone Chalane awareness

8 hrs ago | 1348 Views

USAID accused of wasting US$ 10 m 'trying to democratise Zimbabwe' - penny has finally dropped in Washington

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe pins hopes on vaccine as Covid-19 infections rise again

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Tough Botswana Covid rules contributed to Beitbridge congestion'

8 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Songstress, Congress, Compress not Oppress

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesperson warns people from Nkukumane

8 hrs ago | 1903 Views

SA's budget deficit worsens under Ramaphosa

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

5 more test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe Warriors camp

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Khupe tests Covid-19 positive

9 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mwonzora appoints Khupe, Mudzuri as his VPs

9 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Khupe wasn't going to win MDC-T presidency, says analysts

9 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Alert raised as Chalane makes landfall

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Rushwaya bail dismissed again

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Gift Banda likely to be reinstated as Zifa vice-president

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe police ban New Year's Eve festivities

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

MDC-T continues to burn, Khupe does a Donald Trump

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds expected in the next few hours

9 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa salutes resolute Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe braces for impact as weakening Chalane sweeps in

9 hrs ago | 270 Views

WATCH: Cyclone Chalane update

13 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Shebeen owner kills patron

13 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Footprints lead to arrest of 'midnight-rapist'

13 hrs ago | 1590 Views

BREAKING: Deviation of 2021 School Calendar

14 hrs ago | 6366 Views

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

18 hrs ago | 7466 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

18 hrs ago | 6235 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

18 hrs ago | 1469 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

18 hrs ago | 3382 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

18 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 136 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

18 hrs ago | 741 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

18 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

18 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

18 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

18 hrs ago | 518 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

18 hrs ago | 156 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

18 hrs ago | 767 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

18 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

18 hrs ago | 89 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

18 hrs ago | 482 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

18 hrs ago | 113 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

18 hrs ago | 266 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

18 hrs ago | 279 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

18 hrs ago | 216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days