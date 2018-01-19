Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Rhino Poaching Stats: Slight Decrease But still Far Too High

by Louzel Lombard Steyn
2 hrs ago | Views
The small decrease in overall poaching in 2017 has been overshadowed by a growing concern for the increase and broadening of poaching elsewhere in South Africa as only 1 in 10  rhino poachings resulted in convictions.

A total of 1028 rhino were poached from 1 January to 31 December 2017, marking a small decrease of 26 animals compared to 2016, the Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa confirmed at a briefing on the progress on the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Management of the Rhino.

The increase in poaching in five provinces, namely KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West in 2017, however, is cause for grave concern.

This while the Kruger National Park (KNP) again gained ground, showing a 24% decrease in poaching incidents since 2016. The number of overall poacher activities in the KNP also dropped 7,6%, while a total of 220 weapons were seized in rhino-related incidents inside and adjacent to the KNP in 2017.

The successes within the KNP, however, has been marred by increased pressure elsewhere. Molewa notes the phenomenon as an indication that criminals are exploring alternative measures to satisfy the demand. She says the law-enforcement authorities are faced with an increasingly difficult task as poachers and "smugglers are coming up with new ways and methods to process horn and smuggle it out of the country."

WWF South Africa, commenting on the stats agrees, saying, "Poaching syndicates on the ground are connected to cross-border wildlife trafficking networks and continue to redirect their efforts to where the risk is lower and the benefits greater."

It is also concerning  that 21 officials from within the anti-poaching authority were amongst the arrests for poaching-related offences. To weed out insiders, SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni confirmed that 'integrity testing' has been implemented for all employees.

Meanwhile, as pressure escalates, the South African government is yet to adopt the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, or Regulations on Domestic Trade in Rhino Horn. A Memorandum of Understanding signed with Mozambique in 2014 has also not been consolidated, with the Implementation Agreement yet to be confirmed.  

Increase in conviction rate

Along with the small drop in recorded poaching incidents, the DEA reports an increase in convictions from arrests made. In 2017, a total of 518 arrests linked to rhino poaching and horn-trafficking were made, of which 111 criminals were successfully convicted.

This 21% conviction rate marks a substantial from 2016 when only 58 of 680 arrests, or 8.5%, were convicted.

However, when convictions are calculated against rhinos poached ,the rate is only 10.8%, so effectively  only 1 in 10 rhino poaching incidents led to  a successfully conviction. 

There were a number of heavy prison sentences meted out to convicted paochers and middlemen how ever it is concerning to note that many of these had the option of a fine.

According to Molewa, anti-poaching efforts will only get tougher. "The increases in other provinces, coupled with the sharp rise in elephant poaching tells us that as we progress and evolve, so do the tactics and methods of the poachers. It is up to us to remain ahead of the game at all times."

Elephants under fire

Apart from the poaching epidemic spreading geographically and into official structures, Molewa also noted the increase of elephant poaching incidents in the Kruger National Park (KNP) in 2017.

A total of 67 elephants were killed for their ivory in the Kruger National Park, compared to 46 in 2016, while one elephant in KZN was also poached.

The increase in elephant poaching comes despite Molewa mentioning during the mid-year poaching review in July 2017, when 30 elephants had already been poached, that "interventions implemented to counter rhino poaching [were] also used to respond to this emerging threat [of elephant poaching]".

Since July 2017, 37 more elephants were poached in the KNP. According to WWF South Africa, the DEA must act fact and address the elephant poaching issue ahead of the curve to prevent the escalation seen for rhino.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - conservationaction.co.za

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide must be achieved

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

11 mins ago | 80 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

35 mins ago | 382 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

38 mins ago | 308 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

42 mins ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

48 mins ago | 442 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4562 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5275 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2224 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 774 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5541 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4354 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2670 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 688 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 340 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 371 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days