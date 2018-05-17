Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Anti-poaching boost for Zimbabwe as Japan partners Zimparks

by Simiso Mlevu
2 hrs ago | Views
Japan has partnered the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority in its quest to curb the illegal killing if elephants.

In a move that has been recommended by Convention on International Trade and Endangered Species (CITES), Japanese ambassador, Toshiyuki Iwado handed over a strategic Anti-Poaching Operations Centre located in the Chewore Safari Area.

 "The centre serves as a post for field rangers conducting operations, and has significantly strengthened the Wildlife Management Authority's capacity to address current and emerging threats impacting this important site of the CITES ‘MIKE' programme to monitor levels of illegal killing of elephants."

The Chewore Safari Area, a World Heritage Site, is one of the last truly wild ecosystems left in the world.

Chewore faces a real threat from poaching and, in recent years, elephants have come under increasing pressure.

In 2016, seven elephants were poached between January and July in this area alone.

"The capability of the Zimbabwe authorities in keeping surveillance over, and preventing elephant poaching in the area has been enhanced through the establishment of the Centre, allowing for better and more secure planning and management of patrol activities by the rangers," CITES' said in a statement.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Japan Ambassador to Zimbabwe said the Asian giant is committed to conservation.

"The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent global issue. Japan is deeply committed to the cause of protecting elephants from atrocious acts by international criminal organizations and others.

"Thus, Japan attaches great importance to supporting range states, such as Zimbabwe, in the fight against elephant poaching, including through the assistance via the CITES MIKE Programme", said Mr. Iwado.

"Japan continues to make utmost efforts in implementing the trade control of ivory under CITES, and to work together with our international partners to tackle the problem of elephant poaching."

The Anti-poaching Operations Centre was established at a cost of USD 60,000. It has been operational since October 2017.

Receiving the donation, Zimparks Director Conservation Arthur Musakwa said; "Today we are witnessing an initiative that demonstrates the importance of collaborative work and all interested parties are bringing to conservation. This facility we are celebrating today plays an important role in easing patrol operations in the sub-region."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe applies to rejoin Commonwealth

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

NPP senior member dumps Mujuru party for NPF

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwe applies to re-joins Commonwealth

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

ZBCtv to introduce new channels

4 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Charamba's secret past

4 hrs ago | 6640 Views

Kasukuwere returns next week

5 hrs ago | 2585 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo's secret location exposed

5 hrs ago | 8112 Views

Zimbabwe to make catalytic converters

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

6 hrs ago | 3393 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

6 hrs ago | 980 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

6 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

7 hrs ago | 2133 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

7 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mugabe to die pastor set free

7 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Change Vs More of the same

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

8 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

8 hrs ago | 3225 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

8 hrs ago | 3704 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

8 hrs ago | 1277 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

8 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

9 hrs ago | 2910 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

9 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

9 hrs ago | 902 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

10 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

11 hrs ago | 6178 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

12 hrs ago | 4157 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

12 hrs ago | 4106 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

12 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

12 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

12 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

12 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

12 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

12 hrs ago | 710 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

12 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

12 hrs ago | 710 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

12 hrs ago | 1627 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

12 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

12 hrs ago | 514 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

12 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

12 hrs ago | 178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days