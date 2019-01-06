Latest News Editor's Choice


Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

3 hrs ago | Views
Stand up comedian | TED FELLOW | Unofficial Tourism Ambassador Carl Joshua Ncube and wife Nelsy Ncube have started their own tourism operation called Camp Feel Good. The describe it as GLAMPING which is glamorous camping a trend that is popular around the world of tents that come with the modern convenience of a hotel room like a bed, duvet, pillows and charging ports. The comedian launched the camp in the Victoria Falls Rest Camp and Lodges during the carnival period with a sold out first edition.



The Victoria Falls Rest Camp is an ideal place for a project of this nature as they have invested in infrastructure such as communal showers and toilets, security, electricity and lighting. This allows us to do a value added service of providing campers with a great experience and also introduce new markets to camping. Besides the camping the entrepreneurial couple offer campsite entertainment, meals and excursions as add ons to their setup. The couple have recently moved into their own tent and are online sharing their daily diary of tent life in an online web series called Alternative Home Sweet Home which is sponsored by Victoria Falls Rest Camp.



Since moving into Victoria Falls Carl has really been displaying his abilities in the tourism sector bringing some new ideas worth exploring if larger investments were available. The Camp Feel Good project also seeks to provide the domestic tourist with an affordable but exciting way to enjoy the resort that has often been described as being out of reach to the domestic market. According to the NCUBE's "Our travels have afforded us the opportunity to see different forms of accommodation from container hotels to tented accommodation". Carl has been known to record and document all his travels through his Carl's Travel Vlogs and has stayed in tents in a number of these trips and so it's not surprising that this is the idea he has pursued said wife Nelsy Ncube.



The Ncube's also believe that their Camp Feel Good and Alternative Home Sweet Home project will also help them research more sustainable housing models and solutions to help address the accommodation crisis that is always looming for the working population of Victoria Falls.





