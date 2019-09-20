Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Trailgater, Tandem Bike Attachment, or Tandem: What's the Difference?

by Staff Reporter
20 Sep 2019 at 09:44hrs | Views
Most parents and adults want to bring their kids along for longer bike rides, but they don't have the stamina and skills to catch up. You don't have to wait for them to be in their adolescent or teenage stage before they can tag along with you.
 
If you are looking around for a solution, you might come across these terms: trailgater, tandem, or Tandem Bike Attachment But what's the difference between them?
 
Tandem
 
Sometimes called a couple's bike. It has a longer body to accommodate another seat. On some bikes, you may find a handlebar behind the front seat although it doesn't seem to do anything other than something the back passenger can hold on to.
 
But there's also a tandem bike that can accommodate kids. Unlike with adult couples' bikes, the pedals and the chainring are installed high up so the kids can kick should they want to. Of course, they can bring their feet up if they get tired of pedaling.
 
This is a good option if you want the kids to experience what it's like to ride an adult bike. They also get a beautiful view as they are perched high up on the seats.
 
Trailgater
 
A trailgater, meanwhile, is when the kid's bike is attached to the adult's bike using a metal contraption. For lack of a better term, you are towing your kid's bike because the position of the kid's bike is like it's performing a perpetual wheelie.
 
The front tires don't touch the ground. Your kid can practice their pedaling skills, but the bike is quite safe. It's firmly attached to your bike and will go everywhere you go. Although a trailgater is not as secure compared to the tandem and the tandem bike attachment, it's the cheapest option among the three.
 
Tandem Bike Attachment
 
Also called a tag-along bike, the Tandem Bike Attachment works much like the trailgater. The only difference is that the front wheels touch the ground, making it more stable compared to the trailgater.
 
Kids as young as three years old can enjoy the tag-along bike. It's also an excellent way to introduce your kids the traffic rules and defensive riding. So, when it's their time to go out on their own, you are already confident about their skills and knowledge.
 
You can order a Tandem Bike Attachment from Trucavelo. The ingenious Swiss design allows you to attach your kid's bike to your bike in less than 30 seconds. You can deploy the contraption and retract without any problems at all.
 
The advantage of this attachment is that you can allow your kids to practice their biking skills by actively participating in long rides with you. However, you can easily attach them to your bike if they feel tired.
 
The best thing about the attachment is that you don't need tools to affix the bike attachment. Order from the Trucavelo website if you want this bike attachment and share your passion for going on long bicycle rides with your kids.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

17 mins ago | 78 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1149 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1623 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 12216 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 956 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days