Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

by Stephen Jakes

Matobo district is riding on the availability of tourist attractions like the Matopo National Parks and the Matopos Hill to lure investors to the district.However, Matobo Rural District, Chief Executive Officer, Elvis Sibanda said Matobo district is endowed with tracks of granite rocks good base for quarry production.He said due to its attractive natural resources it was a good destination for investment.