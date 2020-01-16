Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Tourism minister visits Tshabalala sanctuary for the first time

by Stephen Jakes
18 secs ago | Views
Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has expressed excitment after visiting Tshabalala sanctuary 10 km out of Bulawayo.

In his official Facebook page Ndlovu said "Finally I got to visit Tshabalala Sanctuary on the outskirts of Bulawayo; in fact just about 10 km from the CBD and 2.5 km from the city boundary."

He said while it's quite embarrassing that it took this long, he can imagine how many people particularly living in Bulawayo who still have not  visited the place.

"Interesting developments there at Tshabalala Sanctuary; this place averaged 1000 visitors a month or so but from July last year after the introduction of three lions there, visitors increased by more than 500%. With the plans to make Tshabalala a Sanctuary with a complete leasure experience, I see this blossoming beyond imaginable limits.

There is great potential for domestic tourism that we are yet to fully exploit and I've seen the appetite for excursions by the generality of our people.... the challenge is to create these facilities worth their hard earned money.

Imagine a better version of Sun City.... 🤔🤔 am I dreaming too big, I think not.... watch the space, what people can achieve when given the latitude to be creative and innovative.

Young brilliant minds, this is your opportunity to express yourselves and there is an ear at your disposal. Imagine a platform that puts together all the tourism places in a city, province etc; creation of packages that come with favorable terms .....
tick tick.....



Source - Bulawayo24 News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

18 mins ago | 31 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

2 hrs ago | 997 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa threatens

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

3 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 683 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days