Tourism minister visits Tshabalala sanctuary for the first time

by Stephen Jakes

Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has expressed excitment after visiting Tshabalala sanctuary 10 km out of Bulawayo.In his official Facebook page Ndlovu said "Finally I got to visit Tshabalala Sanctuary on the outskirts of Bulawayo; in fact just about 10 km from the CBD and 2.5 km from the city boundary."He said while it's quite embarrassing that it took this long, he can imagine how many people particularly living in Bulawayo who still have not visited the place."Interesting developments there at Tshabalala Sanctuary; this place averaged 1000 visitors a month or so but from July last year after the introduction of three lions there, visitors increased by more than 500%. With the plans to make Tshabalala a Sanctuary with a complete leasure experience, I see this blossoming beyond imaginable limits.There is great potential for domestic tourism that we are yet to fully exploit and I've seen the appetite for excursions by the generality of our people.... the challenge is to create these facilities worth their hard earned money.Imagine a better version of Sun City.... 🤔🤔 am I dreaming too big, I think not.... watch the space, what people can achieve when given the latitude to be creative and innovative.Young brilliant minds, this is your opportunity to express yourselves and there is an ear at your disposal. Imagine a platform that puts together all the tourism places in a city, province etc; creation of packages that come with favorable terms .....tick tick.....