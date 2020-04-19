Latest News Editor's Choice


The best destinations for an ethical holiday

by Staff writer
12 hrs ago
Whether it's changing our diet, thinking about how we consume materials in our everyday lives or deciding on where's best to spend our next holiday, it's fair to say that a lot of us are getting much more conscious about the decisions we make for our planet. Whether your priorities lie with animal welfare, human rights, being eco-friendly or all of the above, you're going to want to go on a holiday that matches your beliefs, right? With that in mind, here are some of the places you should consider when it comes to finding the best destinations for an ethical holiday.

Norway
One of the many reasons why Norway remains so stunningly beautiful is the effort it makes to reduce its carbon footprint as best as possible. It offers lots in the way of eco-lodgings, using energy-efficient materials and many of the tours on offer along the fjords and beyond are just as environmentally friendly too. The country is a global leader in environmental protection and the same could be said for its social welfare too.

Dubai
A Dubai holiday might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to ethical destinations, but the Emirate is certainly doing its bit to make improvements and take steps in the right direction. A city of superlatives, Dubai is home to the world's tallest building (Burj Khalifa), the world's most luxurious hotel (Burj Al Arab Jameirah) and the world's largest shopping mall (Dubai Mall), to name but a few. Now it's on a quest to become the world's smartest city and the world's happiest city through innovation. AI is playing an integral role in this, so the city has even put a new government-backed ‘Ethical AI Toolkit' initiative in place.

Cape Verde
The breath-taking Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa draw many visitors to their white-sand beaches, year-round sunshine and luxurious hotels, but there are plenty of other reasons to add this destination to your must-see list. The country has made a huge effort towards improving gender equality, as well as celebrating gay rights with its annual Gay Pride week. The islands form a crucial nesting ground for the endangered loggerhead turtle too and, by 2020, the country is aiming to draw half of its energy from renewable sources.

Canada
Canada seems to be ahead of the curve with many things. It's a breath-taking country with incredible cosmopolitan cities and remarkable mountainous landscapes, interspersed with glistening, azure lakes. The country has always put a great deal of effort into its conservation and human rights and now its social welfare too, with the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. A lot's also being done to promote local well-being, preserve forests and conserve coastal ecosystems, thanks to the First Nations and Great Bear Rainforest.

Uruguay
When it comes to responsible travel, Uruguay is regularly named as one of the most ethical countries in the world. Firstly, it has a staggering 95% of the country's electricity now comes from renewable energy, which has significantly reduced the country's carbon footprint. In terms of equality, same-sex marriage has been legal in the country since 2013, placing its gay rights ahead of many other countries around the world. And with regards to the environment, Uruguay is classed as a ‘green leader' by the World Wildlife Fund, with protected forests, sustainable planting and near-perfect air quality.


Most Popular In 7 Days