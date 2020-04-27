Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

5 best ways to use personal loan to finance your 2020 travel goals

by Staff writer
27 Apr 2020 at 11:21hrs | Views
Travelling is one of the great ways to relieve the stress from studies, work, and other pressures of everyday life. But, saving up for a trip can take months or years - especially when you have rent, tuition fees, car loans, and other essential payments in mind. Usually, this is where personal loans can help.

A lot of people use this type of loan to finance their tours and holiday trips. For as long as you can pay the money back, it is a great way to make your vacation happen without spending long time savings. However, budgeting is still the key to making the most out of your personal loan to finance your vacation trips.

To help you create a reasonable budget plan, here's a quick guide on how to use your personal loan for your travel goals this 2020.

Prioritize Your Flight Tickets
When it comes to planning and budgeting your trips, flight tickets are usually the most expensive on your list. That said, you have to make sure to allocate enough budget for your fare before you make plans for other stuff. You can search for the best deals on the internet or use price comparison websites to choose the cheapest tickets on the market.

Moreover, it is also a great idea to get connecting flights or book your return in advance too. Aside from it's cheaper, it can also help you create an itinerary if you are going to visit two or more places within your vacation tour.

Don't Forget to Take Out Travel Insurance
Illness is unpredictable. In line with that, there's no guarantee that you can get the care that you need for free if ever you get sick while on your travel. Thus, you should always be prepared whenever and wherever you are when it comes to an emergency like this.

As such, you should get a small part of your personal loan to take out travel insurance that protects you from financial losses and risks that can happen while on your trip. These losses can be a last-minute flight cancellation and medical emergency abroad.

It may sound being too cautious, but you'll be grateful if you'll become unwell or encounter an accident and unexpected circumstances while in the middle of your vacation tour.

Get a Good Accommodation Beforehand
In planning your vacation tour, it's a good idea to get reservations a week before your flight. Set aside a significant amount from your personal loan to pre-book accommodations and try to follow a budget.

Most hotels, hostels, as well as transient apartments around the globe, are accepting reservations and will allow you to pay only a downpayment. However, before taking on any agreement, always check the cancellation and refund policy to skip the hassles when you land.

On top of that, your accommodation is one of the essentials to consider when planning for your tours. That said, you should include at least one or two extra nights in your budget; In any case, you'll bump into unexpected situations or encounter delayed flights.

Include Food Cost in Your Budget
Aside from fares and accommodations, food cost is also one of the crucial things to include in your budget.  You should have an allocation to cover your breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the whole duration of your trip. Trying out famous cuisines and exotic dishes of a particular place is also one of the experiences you shouldn't miss when going out of town or abroad.

There are also mid-priced restaurants and fine dining in every place that are must-try. Since you're on vacation, you have to enjoy every moment and treat yourself with delicious foods and famous culinary delights.

Spare Extra Cash For Entertainment
If you're taking out a personal loan to finance your holiday tours and vacations, don't forget to include a budget for entertainment. Your trip will become more memorable if you can be able to experience new things in other places. You can try sporting activities, theatre shows, cinema trips, live music events, and more.

Ultimately, the budget for entertainment doesn't have to be that much. The most important thing is that you enjoyed your vacation and didn't miss the fun of trying out new things as you visit foreign countries and tourist destinations.

Takeaway
Whether you want to travel around the world or just want to visit several places on your bucket list, having enough budget is the first thing you need. However, If you don't have vacation savings because of your bills and other payments, making use of a personal loan can be a good option.

You can read more about this type of loan in CreditNinja and learn how and when to use it. As such, the quick guidelines mentioned above are just some of the great ways to spend your personal loan to finance your vacation tour this 2020.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

31 mins ago | 127 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 499 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 916 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1175 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1368 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1448 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4954 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1414 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5746 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5108 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5336 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7631 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8802 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12378 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days