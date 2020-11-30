Latest News Editor's Choice


How do Singaporeans spend their weekends

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Singaporeans are not much different than Americans, Europeans, and Canadians when it comes to weekends, with a few exceptions. Not everyone is lucky enough to reside in a hustling, bustling city like Singapore. In fact, millions of people around the world live in entertainment deserts, such as rural areas. Living in Singapore offers many benefits, with the main one being accessibility. Singaporeans have easy access to restaurants, retail shops, pharmacies, theaters, nightclubs, casino resorts, ice rinks, and golf courses.

With such a high level of entertainment venue accessibility, what do Singaporeans choose to do in their downtime? Find a list of the top Singaporean entertainment activities in the content below.

Family Time

Singaporeans are no different than people in Asia and other countries, as they immensely enjoy family time. In fact, Singaporeans of all age groups reported investing more time with family than any other activity. The only thing that keeps some Singaporeans from spending more time with their family is work.

Singaporeans work long hours throughout the weekday and weekend. This is very unfortunate, as it minimizes the time spent with family. What exactly do Singaporeans do during family time? First of all, they spend the majority of family time communicating. This is when family members get to catch up on what other family members have been doing.

Singaporeans families rely on each other for many things, including financial assistance, transportation, meals, and personal care. Young Singaporeans feel it is their duty to care for their parents as they get older.

Playing Video Games

While Singaporeans find themselves with limited time to invest in activities outside of family and work, some are known to be hardcore video game players. This is especially true for the younger generation with access to the Internet. Unfortunately, not all Singaporean families, singles, and couples have Internet accessibility. But, those who do are known to spend a lot of time surfing the World Wide Web, playing casino online, and interacting on social media.

Before the Internet, most Singaporeans had little access to family, friends, and strangers living outside the City. And, most people living within the city do not own a vehicle. They rely on public transportation to get from point A to point B. While this is gradually changing, some Singaporeans do not feel the need to invest in an automobile. They feel the extra expense would not pay off in the long run.

Shopping, Shopping, And Shopping

Singapore is all about shopping, dining, and working. The city features some of the best retail shops in the world, at least this is what the locals believe. There are plenty of places to shop in the city. Picking out a few of the top shopping destinations in the city, it would only make sense to mention Orchard Road.

Orchard Road is a 2.2-kilometer shopping area that consists of fashion shops, 5-star restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues. Singaporeans love Orchard Road because it never fails to produce a few bags of goodies with every trip.

A City That Never Sleeps

When most people think of Singapore, they think of a city that never slows down. Well, this is true to some degree. The city does operate around the clock, leaving little to no time for slowdowns. However, there are times when the city almost comes to a halt. By the time midnight rolls around, many of the city's businesses, government entities, and public facilities have shuttered their doors.

Day workers are in their beds asleep while the graveyard shift is still going strong. During the business hours of operation and on the weekends, the city is at its busiest. People are bustling about to get their jobs done so they can too go home to be with their family and friends.  

It is true, Singapore is a city that never sleeps. It would be very unusual to visit Singapore and not see people hustling and bustling about and businesses in operation. Of course, if you are a Singaporean, you want the city to flourish because it is part of your livelihood.

Conclusion

Singaporeans are no different than people from other countries. They love their family, friends, and city. Thousands are moving to the city annually in hopes of scoring a good salary, make new friends, and new life experiences.

Source - sundaynews

