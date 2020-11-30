Top tourist attractions in Singapore - suitable for all age groups

Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Whether you are a native Singaporean or an international visitor, you are probably wondering what the locals do in their downtime. This is a reasonable question to ask for newcomers who are not familiar with the city's many entertainment venues. As you probably already know, Singapore is a metropolis with hundreds of businesses, sports venues, and government entities. There is no doubt, this will be a trip that will leave you a lifetime of memories to share with those back home. In the meantime, you need to start building your travel itinerary. To help jumpstart your effort, a list of the top Singaporean attractions is provided in the content below.Walking And Biking ToursVisitors who are accustomed to an active lifestyle will oftentimes find themselves amid a walking and/or biking tour. Several companies across the city offer walking and biking tours within the city. The areas set up for the tours are home to some of the most amazing homes, government entities, private businesses, and religious establishments.If you are a fan of history, you will definitely want to add a walking tour to your travel itinerary. Most walking and biking tours are feasible and affordable, with a few exceptions. Some biking tours are not open to seniors due to difficult and extensive terrain. It is a good idea to know your physical limitations in advance. If you happen to join a tour and discover somewhere along the way you cannot keep up, you will be asked to drop out. Not only would this put a damper on your trip but also put you in an unsafe situation.Do A Little WageringIf you are a fan of casino games, your trip would not be complete without a trip to a local casino. Singapore is home to some of the most lavish casino/hotel establishments in the world. People all over Asia travel to the city with only one thing on their mind, spending the day at a land-based casino.You can choose from one of Singapore's six brick-and-mortar casinos. Statistics show Singapore's six land-based casinos have over 2,500 gaming machines and more than 700 table games, such as blackjack, poker, Texas hold 'em, and more.If you have a little extra cash to invest, you should definitely invest at a Singaporean land-based casino. Who knows, you may just end up doubling or tripling your investment before your visit comes to an end.Go To A Theme ParkLike many metropolis cities, Singapore is highly known for its outstanding theme parks. Singaporeans have taken theme park rides to the next level utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and designs. There is no better place to spend your Saturday than at the National Gallery Singapore. Here, you will discover some of the most-daring roller coasters in the world.Singapore is home to multiple theme parks, all of which are open to all age groups. Tickets are fairly affordable and can be purchased in advance. If you decide this is something you want to do during your trip, you will need to prepare yourself in advance.All theme parks recommend comfortable shoes and attire. Lockers are set up within the theme parks to protect your assets from misplacement. Believe it or not, thousands of former theme park visitors have reported losses for one reason or another. But, most of the items reported missing are wearables, such as baseball hats, sun visors, sunglasses, and jackets.When you first arrive, you may be required to stand in line until the park opens. Long lines are more likely early in the morning because most visitors want to maximize their experience by arriving before the theme park opens. To avoid the early-morning rush hour, it is recommended to push your arrival back by at least two hours.ConclusionOther tourist venues that are open to the public include city parks, the Singapore Zoo, National Orchid Garden, Gardens by the Bay, Ode to Art, OCBD Skyway, Treetop Walk, and Xcape Singapore.