Top traveling apps to make your business travels better

by Staff writer
Over the years, many business people have been forced to travel the world. Whether you're going to meet with a potential business partner or you're attending a conference, you'll realize that traveling for business purposes can be frustrating. If you don't plan ahead, there is a risk that things are going to go awry. You may forget something at home and that could ruin the trip. Or, you may forget to book your motel and that will create big problems. Thankfully, you can simplify your business travels by utilizing the latest travel app on your smartphone.

Below, you're going to learn more about the top travel apps for business travelers.

MyTSA

First and foremost, you should think about download the MyTSA app on your Android or iOS smartphone. This app is available for both operating systems and it is free to download and use. It doesn't have the fanciest user-interface but it works exceptionally well for the intended purpose. It is the official app of the Transportation Security Administration. This app can save you a lot of time. For instance, you can use the app to check the current wait times at checkpoints and you can find historical data too. You can also use the app to find out what you can and cannot bring onto the plane.

If you run into problems, you can get live assistance and you can learn more about the TSA PreCheck program. This app is great for all travelers but better for new business travelers.

Expedia

You've likely used the Expedia website at some point. When you took a break from playing agen poker online, you used Expedia to search for cheap flights and motels. This is a good idea because Expedia can help you save money. If you're going to be traveling frequently, you should think about download the Expedia app on your phone. This app is free and it is available on Android and iOS operating systems. With the Expedia apps, you'll be able to search for motels, flights, rental cars, and more. In addition to this, you'll be able to bundle and save money.

You'll also gain access to Expedia's rewards program. This will allow you to benefit from additional perks.

Flighty

Flighty is one of the best apps for tracking flights. This app works great for figuring out the location and arrival time of your plane. This app is only available for iOS smartphones and it is free. However, there is a paid version as well. If you want extra features, you'll need to upgrade and pay a monthly or yearly fee. With the free version, you'll be able to take advantage of simple flight-tracking tools. They work great and will keep you aware of your flight's arrival time at all times. If you want to experiment with the paid version of the app, you can do so for free by using the 14-day free trial. If you like it, you can always upgrade.

iExit

This app is available for Android and iOS smartphones. It is a good choice for business travelers who are going to be driving a vehicle. This app serves as a freeway exit guide because it will tell you what you're going to find at the next highway exit. You'll need to stop but you're not sure which exit will have gas stations. How can you be positive? Well, you'll want to take advantage of iExit. By using this app, you'll be able to determine which exits will have gas stations and restaurants. This decreases the likelihood that you're going to take the wrong exit and waste time.

Waze

Waze is one of the best travel apps on Android and iOS smartphones. Getting stuck in traffic could ruin your business trip. With that being said, you should start using Waze. This mobile app can help you avoid congested highways. It will provide you with real-time traffic information. This information is based on reports from other users. Once you've found that you're heading toward a crash, you can use the app to automatically reroute your trip. You can also receive alerts for cheap gas stations and more. This app is very helpful because it can help you avoid heavy traffic. In addition to that, it'll help you save money and reach your destination quicker.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days