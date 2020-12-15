Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism
How to spend holidays during the pandemic
The first thing that comes to mind when we think about holidays is traveling. Yet, it is better to stay at home during the pandemic. There are many more activities you can access from your flat. For example, it is possible to play computer games. Keep reading to know even more things you can do during your holidays.
Read Books
Reading broadens the mind and pumps up memory, concentration, and imagination. Books entertain but also make you think. Choose fictional books to dive into a new world. The choices are endless. You can also read some books on self-improvement and honing your professional skills.
Meditate
Learn to meditate. It's interesting and helps you concentrate or relax. Also, it helps you organize your thoughts. There are a huge number of meditation techniques. Classic meditation requires some patience and the ability to sit still without the distraction of external stimuli.
Get Some Sleep
Seriously, go to bed. And sleep through the whole vacation. There's nothing wrong with that. You can sleep in peace until noon. Isn't that bliss? Especially when on weekdays you have such a schedule that sleep is just a dream. And if you're just bored with sleep, you can try keeping a dream diary. Or go into a conscious dream.
Listen to Music
Usually, we are accompanied by music. We listen to it on the way to work, while exercising, during household chores and so on. But we perceive it only as a not particularly meaningful background and can't really appreciate it. Yet, when you have free time, listening to music is different. The melodies come to the forefront because nothing distracts you. It's a good time to find your favorite songs or discover new genres.
Keep a Diary
Many would say, what's the point of keeping a diary if you're sitting at home with nothing going on? Well, it makes sense if you put your thoughts in it, not the events. It's an interesting activity to do. Describe what you feel, what you often remember, and what you want in the future. And a couple of years later, you'll open your notes and bring your memories back.
Learn to Cook
Knowing how to cook something delicious is a very valuable skill, no matter what gender you are. If you're a total squirrel, start with omelets, dumplings, or meatballs. And more or less experienced cooks can diversify their table, mastering the preparation of bouillabaisse, paella and other difficult to pronounce dishes.
Clean up Your Computer
If you get nothing better to do, reinstall your OS. Would you like to experiment? Install Linux. Then you can tell everyone at work how cool you are. Look at what documents, photos, movies, music and other files on the drive you have. Then when you go back to work, you can stare at the rows of folders and smile.
Source - Byo24News