Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Where wildlife produces its own managers

by Emmanuel Koro
3 hrs ago | Views
When African wildlife 'sends' you to South Africa's Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to study nature conservation, using international hunting revenue so that you can come back and manage it, you surely must return the favour.

Some of the international hunting income produced-graduates can be found in Tanzania where they are doing great work to promote wildlife management through field research and anti-poaching activities.

 In what has become a high impact use of international hunting income, the graduates who benefited from the nature conservation training initiative are in turn educating hundreds of wildlife managers at that country's College of African Wildlife Management Mweka.

Taking the lead in training additional wildlife managers in the East African country are two hunting revenue produced-managers and lecturers; Ms Gladys Lendii and Dr Ladislaus Kahana. They both teach at the College of African Wildlife Management Mweka. They also conduct wildlife management field research as well as anti-poaching activities, working together with the local communities.

The nature conservation knowledge that Ms Lendii has received from TUT has not only changed her own attitude towards wildlife but also the attitudes of people in her community.

"My attitude towards wildlife has changed so much and I am using more of my efforts to change those of others too," said Ms Lendii. "I originally had little knowledge on conservation, especially on environmental education. The knowledge gained from TUT helped me so much to understand ecosystem services that nature, including wildlife provides to the local communities. I often participate in environmental conservation programmes mostly working with  youth in secondary and primary schools, transferring the knowledge that I have."

Ms Lendii said that  residents from her  North Tanzania community "used to cut trees for domestic uses but now they harvest dried wood from trees that have died naturally."

 "They also use stoves which use less wood for heating and cooking," she said.
 
Reacting to the great potential that African wildlife has towards producing more wildlife managers not only in Tanzania but across the African continent, an American citizen who has interests in wildlife conservation in Africa has called for the continued use of international hunting income to support the education of more African wildlife managers and lectures.

We need thousands of graduates such as Gladys (Ms Gladys Lendii), Billi Munisis, Edward Mbarnotis and John Kaayas (Tanzania); Armand Bikoos and Maliki Wardjomtos (Cameroon); Joel Ole Nyikas (Kenya); Tlhokomelang Ngakas, Matota Teko and Boipuso  Mangurungas (Botswana), Paulus Arnolds  (Namibia); Simon Steyns and Joseph Mundawu's (Zimbabwe) educated in this way across Africa, in order to make a difference and then Africans and their wildlife will have a viable future," said Dr Andre DeGeorges, a former TUT lecturer in his presentation of the list of some of the Project Noah TUT nature conservation graduates who benefited from international hunting revenue.

"This young girl (Ms Lendii) has turned into a young woman impacting hundreds if not thousands of Tanzanians, Kenyans and other countries from where students come to study at the College of African Wildlife Management Mweka," said Dr DeGeorges.

The Director of  Robin Hurt Safaris, Mr Robin Hurt who used to hunt in Tanzania identified and funded Ms Lendii in 2004. Robin Hurt Safaris is now being run by his two sons Derek and Roger Hurt who are carrying on  with Mr Hurt's conservation ideals.  Mr Hurt now lives in Namibia  and his current conservation efforts and those of his wife Pauline,  are directed to rhino conservation.

"The education that I acquired has given me several opportunities such as running the programme to educate youth on nature conservation," said Ms Lendii.

"I give lectures on the management of captive sites among other subjects.

"I also give lectures on community conservation to college students.

"Currently, our country (Tanzania) through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, has put in place a policy where Tanzanians can be introduced to game farms and game ranches where people can get easy access to game meat through private butcheries.

"Our College is providing the course on wildlife management in captive areas such as orphanage centres, game farms, reptile parks, game ranches where I use my experience and knowledge to educate graduates who are going to be employed at these sites through private sectors and government support."

Wildlife meat is known to boost African rural communities' protein base.
"Notice  that she isn't cutting people off  bushmeat as so many animal rights groups tend to do," said Dr DeGeorges speaking from his home country, the U.S.A.  "She is helping them manage their wildlife as a major food source."
In Ms Lendii, Mr Hurt has found an excellent example of an international hunting income produced-graduate who like others before her returned to manage the African wildlife that supported their studies.

"Ms Sally Capper met a young lady in North Tanzania in 2004, Ms Gladys Lendii , who impressed her," said Mr Hurt explaining how Ms Lendii was chosen as a beneficiary of the Project Noah nature conservation study programme. "Sally contacted my wife Pauline and myself and we agreed to sponsor Gladys . Gladys has in turn become an important lecturer at the College of African Wildlife Management Mweka and Pauline and I have always been very happy that we sponsored her."

For Mr Hurt the draw-card to sponsor Ms Lendii out of all the young Tanzanians was "her enthusiasm for wildlife and habitat conservation and her understanding that human populations living in wilderness areas need to benefit financially from the resource (wildlife), if they are to be encouraged to conserve wildlife and wild habitat," said Mr Hurt.  

 - The far-reaching benefits of international hunting revenue continue to be felt in Tanzania as one of the beneficiaries of Project Noah, Dr Ladislaus Kahana is making a significant contribution not only to wildlife education but also to wildlife conservation.

"My family members, village community and friends most of them through my influence, have started planting trees/ woodlots for soil protection and bring back the nature destroyed through land clearing for farming, tree cutting for firewood and charcoal burning," said Dr Kahana, who is a senior lecture at College of African Wildlife Management Mweka. "The hunting community residents from Tanzania who used to be poachers but no longer poach because they are now enjoying the social economic benefits from hunting include the Waikoma, Wakurya, Waisenyi, Wananta and Wangoreme tribes that border the Ikorongo /Gurumeti Game reserve in the western part of Serengeti National Park."

Dr Kahana said that "our neighbouring Kenyan communities should be allowed to benefit from the international hunting" so that they too can achieve the ultimate goal of wildlife and habitat conservation.

Amid the widely shared observations that an attempt to ban international hunting would fail the UN goal to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) by 2030, both Dr Kahana and Ms Lendii have supported these sentiments.

The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

"If international hunting is banned, the UN 2030 sustainable goal will never be achieved," said Dr Kahana. "This is because the funds that are accruing from the international hunting and used to support various projects in the villages such us water supply, dispensary and school construction will no longer be there."

About the writer: Emmanuel Koro is a Johannesburg-based international award-winning independent environmental journalist who writes extensively on environment and development issues in Africa

Source - Emmanuel Koro

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

5 hrs ago | 1332 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

6 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

7 hrs ago | 4353 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

8 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

8 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

9 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

9 hrs ago | 1730 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

10 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

11 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

11 hrs ago | 3409 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

11 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 929 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

11 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

11 hrs ago | 216 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

11 hrs ago | 371 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

11 hrs ago | 545 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

11 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

11 hrs ago | 330 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

11 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

11 hrs ago | 25 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

11 hrs ago | 340 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

11 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

11 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days