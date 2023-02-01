Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

by Agencies
5 hrs ago | Views
The Palm River Hotel - Victoria Falls Awarded 5-star Grading 2023
  • Palm River Hotel awarded 5-star grading by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)
  • Officially one of only two hotels to occupy a 5-star status in Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe - The Palm River Hotel has been awarded the most prestigious hotel rating of 5 stars. The award was validated by an official grading conducted by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Quality Assurance Executives earlier in January 2023.

Following an extensive inspection, the hotel's efforts to deliver unparalleled luxury and exceptional quality of service have been recognised and rewarded with a coveted 5-star accolade. The official grading positions the Palm River Hotel as one of only two hotels in Victoria Falls to occupy a 5-star status.

"This is an immensely proud moment for the entire team at the Palm River Hotel and it brings us great delight to officially be positioned as one of only two hotels in Victoria Falls with a 5-star grading," said Group Hospitality Manager, Heather Kay. "Since unveiling the Palm River Hotel in 2021, our hospitality family has worked with commitment and determination to meet the first-class standards required for this status, and we will continue to deliver the highest quality of exceptional Zimbabwean hospitality."

Included in the report, ZTA Quality Assurance Executives acknowledged the hotel's outstanding hospitality delivery as stated: "Service delivery was found to be exceptional. It is evident that the hotel has made great strides in providing a quality product in the market. We would like to commend management for maintaining high quality standards at the Palm River Hotel."

The ZTA report also compliments the hotel's luxurious room and suite offerings, noting the contemporary décor, furniture and quality finishes used throughout. The hotel's innovative architectural design was also highlighted as ‘a brand-new state for the art product'.

Striving towards achieving its 5-star accolade, the Palm River Hotel proudly unveiled an impressive collection of 73 world-class rooms and luxury suites situated along the banks of the Zambezi River. The accommodation collection includes 60 Twin and King Deluxe Rooms with river-facing views, private patios and ensuite bathrooms. Two fully-serviced wheelchair-accessible rooms are also available with a lift offering access to higher floors.

The hotel's most standout accommodation options include its luxurious suite range. Two Deluxe Suites provide a perfect accommodation option for families or couples travelling together. Two Honeymoon Suites, placed closest to the edge of the Zambezi River, offer a haven of relaxation complete with a large private balcony, relaxing daybed and a modish outdoor shower. Three Executive Suites offer secluded accommodation with spacious lounges and river-facing balconies for ultimate relaxation and privacy. The palatial Presidential Suite includes a private lounge and a grand terrace with luxury decor from floor to ceiling – perfectly positioned with uninterrupted views of the Zambezi River.

Offering the pinnacle of private residing is the Palm River Villa, comprised of an Executive Suite, Honeymoon Suite and Twin Deluxe Room. The exclusive villa is complete with a private kitchen, spacious lounge, car park, private swimming pool with an expansive patio and garden.

The Palm River Hotel offers the discerning traveller luxury accommodation within its unique and tranquil setting, along with outstanding food and beverage facilities, including private dining on the edge of the Zambezi River. Its impressive leisure facilities include a 34m outdoor swimming pool, on-site nature walks and a private gymnasium, currently under development. The hotel's idyllic location, just 5 minutes from the centre of town, allows for easy access to Africa's Natural World Wonder, Victoria Falls and surrounding wildlife national parks located within the popular tourism region.

Source - Agencies

Must Read

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

38 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

46 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

50 mins ago | 70 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

51 mins ago | 101 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Harare backs Moscow

1 hr ago | 136 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

6 hrs ago | 1215 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

12 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

12 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

12 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

12 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Mnangagwa's Govt holding back salary talks'

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

Typhoid wreaking havoc in Harare

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa's Mayor defends Harare-Minsk twinning arrangement

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Sons kill 'bewitching' father

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

ZRP bust smuggling rings

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Zimbabwe's $5 000 withdrawal limit no longer adequate'

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

KeYona TV starts fully fledged programming

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe police probe High Court judge shooting incident

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Belarus credited for Zimbabwe's bumper wheat harvest

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

President Lukashenko charmed by Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

01 Feb 2023 at 19:44hrs | 2377 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

01 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 1270 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

01 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 583 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

01 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 925 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

01 Feb 2023 at 16:55hrs | 218 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

01 Feb 2023 at 16:47hrs | 432 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

01 Feb 2023 at 16:33hrs | 718 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

01 Feb 2023 at 16:28hrs | 628 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

01 Feb 2023 at 12:13hrs | 1164 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

01 Feb 2023 at 11:53hrs | 812 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

01 Feb 2023 at 08:55hrs | 871 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

01 Feb 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1888 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

01 Feb 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2296 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

01 Feb 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1457 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days