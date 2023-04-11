Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

by Thobekile Zhou

Its stunning natural beauty.

Its rich wildlife.

Its friendly people.

Its affordable prices.

Its safety.

Its history and culture.

Victoria Falls

Hwange National Park

The Matopos Hills

Harare

Bulawayo

Masvingo

Lake Kariba

The Eastern Highlands

Zimbabwe is a landlocked country in southern Africa. It is bordered by Zambia to the north, Mozambique to the east, South Africa to the south, and Botswana to the west. The capital and largest city is Harare.Zimbabwe is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including lions, elephants, rhinos, and zebras. The country also has a number of stunning natural attractions, such as Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Matopos Hills.Zimbabwe is a great place to visit for a variety of reasons. Here are just a few of the many things that make Zimbabwe the best place to visit in 2023:Zimbabwe is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in Africa. From the majestic Victoria Falls to the rugged Matopos Hills, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe is a great place to see some of Africa's most iconic wildlife, such as lions, elephants, rhinos, and zebras. There are a number of national parks and game reserves where you can go on safari and see these animals in their natural habitat.The people of Zimbabwe are known for their warm hospitality. You will be welcomed with open arms and made to feel at home.Zimbabwe is a relatively affordable country to visit. You can find good accommodation, food, and activities without breaking the bank.Zimbabwe is a safe country to visit. The crime rate is low and the people are generally friendly and welcoming.Zimbabwe has a rich history and culture that dates back centuries. You can visit ancient ruins, learn about the country's past, and experience its unique culture.If you are looking for an amazing travel destination in 2023, Zimbabwe is the perfect place for you. With its stunning natural beauty, rich wildlife, friendly people, affordable prices, and safety, Zimbabwe has something to offer everyone.Here are some of the best places to visit in Zimbabwe:is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. It is the largest waterfall in the world, and it is truly a sight to behold. You can take a boat ride to the falls, go white-water rafting, or simply admire them from the viewing platform.is home to the largest population of elephants in the world. You can go on safari and see these majestic animals in their natural habitat. There are also a number of other animals to see in the park, such as lions, leopards, rhinos, and buffalo.are a beautiful mountain range located in the south of Zimbabwe. They are home to a number of ancient ruins, as well as stunning scenery. You can go hiking, biking, or simply relax and enjoy the views.is the capital of Zimbabwe and the largest city in the country. It is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a lot to offer visitors. There are a number of museums, art galleries, and restaurants to explore. You can also visit the National Heroes Acre, a memorial to the country's war heroes.is the second-largest city in Zimbabwe. It is a historic city with a number of colonial-era buildings. You can visit the Bulawayo Museum, the Natural History Museum, and the City Hall. You can also go on a walking tour of the city's historic district.is a city in the south-central part of Zimbabwe. It is home to a number of ancient ruins, including the Great Zimbabwe ruins, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can also visit the Khami Ruins, which are another UNESCO World Heritage Site.is the largest man-made lake in the world. It is located on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. You can go on a boat trip on the lake, go fishing, or simply relax and enjoy the views.are a mountain range located in the east of Zimbabwe. They are home to a number of beautiful waterfalls, as well as stunning scenery. You can go hiking, biking, or simply relax and enjoy the views.Zimbabwe is a truly amazing country with something to offer everyone. If you are looking for an unforgettable travel experience, Zimbabwe is the perfect place for you.