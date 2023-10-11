Latest News Editor's Choice


Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

by Thomas Murisa
14 hrs ago | Views
Development starts with good roads, especially the modern macadamised passageways. The investor intent on turning Lilstock Dam shores at Chinehasha in Chiweshe into a sort-after holiday resort has well-cut plans for the place.

A 180-seater Conference Centre, retreat chalets, modern bars, nite clubs, sports bars, recreation facilities and boating activities.

The investment coordinator Malvern Chinehasha had a dream, turning lemons into lemonade.

The pro-development Zanu-PF Councillor Alderman Chopamba, working hand in glove with the evergreen Mazowe District Administrator and Chinehasha Village heads worked hard bringing the investor to Chinehasha. A place once only known for tobacco farming and a moribund irrigation scheme.

The investor, whom I shall not name now, has promised to modernise the dirt road which is an artery of the Harare-Centenary highway. Yes, a tarred road at last. Also finishing incomplete structures at Chinehasha Primary School and providing employment to the locals.

The investor, area Councillor, village heads and the District Administrator's officials held an Indaba at Chinehasha where all parties gave a thumbs-up for the much-needed investment to go ahead without hindrance.

Refreshments and snacks were provided by the investor, not to mention the wise waters that flowed freely adding merriment to the event.

The locals were quite excited and showed great enthusiasm for the project, with some saying they could not wait for the day when work would start. The investor said very soon. With the Irrigation Project to be revived in the near future, the coming in of another great investment is a boon and good tidings for Ward 3 in Mazowe District.

The people of Chinehasha, Chirimugaha, Chideu and Mashiri are all expectations of the joyful times ahead. The Second Republic, leaving no one and no place behind. Devolution for development.

Thomas Murisa. Mash. Central.

Source - Thomas Murisa

