Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

by Staff Reporter
21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | Views
The bustling Red Sea coast city of Jeddah serves as both the business hub of Saudi Arabia and the entry point to the Mecca and Medina sacred sites. This vibrant city offers visitors a wide range of experiences as it combines modern growth with age-old history.

There are many great architectural sites in Jeddah to choose from. Visit the Corniche to take in the amazing view of the Red Sea from the Al-Rahma Mosque, a floating structure. It is beautiful when the sun rises or sets.

As an alternative, visit the famed Bab Makkah. The Gate to Makkah is known as Historic Jeddah by UNESCO for a reason. Billions of travellers have entered the docks of Jeddah over the ages, passing through this ancient entryway on their route to the Holy City. Adjacent to the busy souks, you can find modern and genuine dining and shopping options.

You can travel on Saudia Airlines to explore more of the ancient town of Al Balad. The town is famous for its magnificent homes, which were painstakingly built from Red Sea corals. Maashrabiyyahs, or vividly painted raw sheen balconies, give a dash of colour to the buildings. The Matbouli House Museum will provide you with an overview of the city and an insight into the life of a traditional Hijazi merchant.

We discuss the must-do excursions that make Jeddah an intriguing travel destination in this blog post.

Take a stroll around the corniche in Jeddah.


Image Resource: unsplash.com

Start your trip with a walk down the 30-kilometer Jeddah Corniche, which is the city's main waterfront region. The Corniche is a great place to watch the sunset over the Red Sea because it is lined with lovely sculptures, cafes, and outdoor spaces.

Make a Red Sea dive.
 
Jeddah offers some of the greatest diving opportunities in the Middle East. The Red Sea is renowned for its vivid coral reefs, abundant marine life, and glistening pure waters. The world beneath the sea here will captivate you regardless of your level of diving experience.

Discover the Al-Balad Historic Site.

The old district of Jeddah, known as Al-Balad, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a glimpse into the past. Explore the quaint little streets dotted with historic coral stone structures, such as the well-known Nassif House and the exquisitely renovated Al-Shafei Mosque.

Explore the Submerged Mosque


Image Resource: unsplash.com

The White Mosque, also known as the Floating Mosque, is an incredible architecture that seems to float over the Red Sea. Its breathtaking design and tranquil atmosphere make it a must-see, especially during high tide.

Visit the Conventional Souks to Shop

The souks, or markets, of Jeddah, are a shoppers' gold mine. The most well-known souk is Souk Al Alawi in Al-Balad; it sells anything from spices and gold to traditional clothing. Remember to haggle for the best prices!

Visit the Jeddah Art Promenade to take in the art scene.

The city's flourishing modern art sector is demonstrated by the Jeddah Art Promenade. It presents a range of cultural events, buildings, and art exhibitions by regional and worldwide artists.

Savour the regional food.
 
The gastronomy of Jeddah reflects the diversity of its people. The city provides foodies with a great experience, ranging from traditional Saudi delicacies to foreign cuisine and fresh seafood along the Red Sea.

See the Fountain of King Fahd.

The tallest fountain of its kind in the world is the King Fahd Fountain, sometimes referred to as the Jeddah Fountain. The fountain's jets blast water up to an astonishing height lit by a network of lights, making night-time viewing the best option.

Visit the Khalil Abdul Raouf Museum.

A thorough exploration of the past and culture of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, and the Islamic world is provided by this museum. Models of historic buildings, antiques, and traditional clothing are also part of its collections.

Go to the King Fahd Fountain.

 
Image Resource: unsplash.com

King Fahd gave the city of Jeddah a grant, which gave rise to the fountain's name. It was constructed between 1980 and 1983 and debuted in 1985.

The fountain is situated on Saudi Arabia's west coast and shoots water to a maximum height of 260 meters (853 feet) and 312 meters (1,024 feet) above the Red Sea, depending on which source you believe. It is the tallest saltwater fountain in the world, regardless of the measurement used to determine the fountain height.

The fountain may be seen all over Jeddah. The water jet may shoot out at up to 375 km/h (233 mph) and more than 16 tons (18 short tons) of airborne mass. Rather than using freshwater, the water fountain uses saltwater extracted from the Red Sea. The fountain is lit up at night by more than 500 spotlights.

Go to the Fakieh Aquarium.

This is Jeddah's sole aquarium; it features an excellent dolphin performance that is well worth the visit, as well as an extremely well-designed and visually appealing method to display underwater life.

You must visit the Blue Ocean restaurant, which serves good appetizers and main courses. In the summer, you should surely enjoy the outdoor seating area with a variety of beverage options.

Jeddah is a melting pot of contrasts, where bustling marketplaces give way to peaceful beaches and old heritage meets contemporary luxury. Jeddah has something to offer everyone, regardless of interests: history, art, cuisine, or simply experiencing Saudi Arabia's distinct charm. This coastal city invites you to visit and make lifelong memories because every corner reveals a different narrative. That being said, prepare for an exciting journey to Jeddah, where you will be greeted with the friendly hospitality of the Arabian people!

Jeddah is an interesting destination for all travellers because of its distinctive fusion of culture, history, and modernity. There are plenty of things to do, such as diving in the Red Sea, visiting old neighbourhoods, and sampling regional cuisine. Experiences this vibrant city has to offer. As you indulge yourself in Jeddah's life and culture, respect local customs and traditions. Greetings from Jeddah, the Red Sea's bride, where each trip turns into an unforgettable experience!

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chimombe, Mpofu to turn state witnesses against Chivayo?

54 mins ago | 83 Views

Chivayo's accomplices leave ZACC offices without being interviewed

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Man sells lover's car to raise lobola for another woman

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Not possible to give the DA deputy president post'

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Tackling Zimbabwe's property price surge

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe improves on budget transparency ranking

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

MK Party emboldened by arrest of Ramaphosa linked IEC official on fraud charge

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chivayo currently in Harare, Zacc badly looking for him

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu to hand themselves to ZACC today

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Ramaphosa implicated in a tender for pals scandal

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabwe has lost over 800MW at Kariba

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Harare commission granted a warrant for search and seizure

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa on exemption permits safe for now

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Dembare's struggles in front of goal persists

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Harare man defrauds friend of US$340,000

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Fresh push to drive intra-Sadc trade

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe awaits funding to launch food aid

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa aiming to leverage on the upcoming war veterans congress

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

UZ student jailed 4 years for theft

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe border police intercept 10 pistols in hearse

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Lifeline for Bulawayo ex-prisoners

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ingwebu seeks bill payment holiday

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo calls for information that attracts investors

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe's Lock brothers notch biggest career win

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Sibanda emerges as the hero for Highlanders

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chaos mars Caps United win

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe referees for Cosafa Cup

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe's infrastructure development progress

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Marvin Sibanda scores again as Bosso beat Hwange

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Warriors squad chopped and changed in 24 hours

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

ZACC's X account hacked

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Injuries as municipal police, vendors

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe adopts a penalty points system for traffic offences

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe to seek global recognition for ZiG

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimra's new system speeds up border vehicle clearing

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe secures TB medicines for half a year

6 hrs ago | 13 Views

Fikile Mbalula's brother lands top job as MEC in Free State

20 hrs ago | 775 Views

Ramaphosa instructs Lesufi to include DA members in his Cabinet

20 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC issues deadline to DA for new Cabinet proposals

21 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Malawi swears in top comedian as vice-president

23 hrs ago | 1071 Views

CCC evicted from offices

23 Jun 2024 at 11:19hrs | 1253 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks food aid in Insiza

23 Jun 2024 at 11:19hrs | 363 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's leg amputated

23 Jun 2024 at 10:48hrs | 2008 Views

Chivayo and Russia: Lessons from South Africa

23 Jun 2024 at 10:46hrs | 511 Views

Zimbabwean concerns over condoms cash drying up next year

23 Jun 2024 at 10:46hrs | 295 Views

Son blackmails mother over drugs

23 Jun 2024 at 10:44hrs | 412 Views

MPs demand answers over US$88m goat scandal

23 Jun 2024 at 10:43hrs | 338 Views

Top lawyer faces probe over businesswoman's estate

23 Jun 2024 at 10:42hrs | 527 Views

Polygamist seeks protection from wife

23 Jun 2024 at 10:42hrs | 315 Views

Zimbabwe's banks not ready for cryptocurrency

23 Jun 2024 at 10:40hrs | 86 Views