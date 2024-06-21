Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism
Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah
21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | Views
The bustling Red Sea coast city of Jeddah serves as both the business hub of Saudi Arabia and the entry point to the Mecca and Medina sacred sites. This vibrant city offers visitors a wide range of experiences as it combines modern growth with age-old history.
There are many great architectural sites in Jeddah to choose from. Visit the Corniche to take in the amazing view of the Red Sea from the Al-Rahma Mosque, a floating structure. It is beautiful when the sun rises or sets.
As an alternative, visit the famed Bab Makkah. The Gate to Makkah is known as Historic Jeddah by UNESCO for a reason. Billions of travellers have entered the docks of Jeddah over the ages, passing through this ancient entryway on their route to the Holy City. Adjacent to the busy souks, you can find modern and genuine dining and shopping options.
You can travel on Saudia Airlines to explore more of the ancient town of Al Balad. The town is famous for its magnificent homes, which were painstakingly built from Red Sea corals. Maashrabiyyahs, or vividly painted raw sheen balconies, give a dash of colour to the buildings. The Matbouli House Museum will provide you with an overview of the city and an insight into the life of a traditional Hijazi merchant.
We discuss the must-do excursions that make Jeddah an intriguing travel destination in this blog post.
Take a stroll around the corniche in Jeddah.
Image Resource: unsplash.com
Start your trip with a walk down the 30-kilometer Jeddah Corniche, which is the city's main waterfront region. The Corniche is a great place to watch the sunset over the Red Sea because it is lined with lovely sculptures, cafes, and outdoor spaces.
Make a Red Sea dive.
Jeddah offers some of the greatest diving opportunities in the Middle East. The Red Sea is renowned for its vivid coral reefs, abundant marine life, and glistening pure waters. The world beneath the sea here will captivate you regardless of your level of diving experience.
Discover the Al-Balad Historic Site.
The old district of Jeddah, known as Al-Balad, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a glimpse into the past. Explore the quaint little streets dotted with historic coral stone structures, such as the well-known Nassif House and the exquisitely renovated Al-Shafei Mosque.
Explore the Submerged Mosque
Image Resource: unsplash.com
The White Mosque, also known as the Floating Mosque, is an incredible architecture that seems to float over the Red Sea. Its breathtaking design and tranquil atmosphere make it a must-see, especially during high tide.
Visit the Conventional Souks to Shop
The souks, or markets, of Jeddah, are a shoppers' gold mine. The most well-known souk is Souk Al Alawi in Al-Balad; it sells anything from spices and gold to traditional clothing. Remember to haggle for the best prices!
Visit the Jeddah Art Promenade to take in the art scene.
The city's flourishing modern art sector is demonstrated by the Jeddah Art Promenade. It presents a range of cultural events, buildings, and art exhibitions by regional and worldwide artists.
Savour the regional food.
The gastronomy of Jeddah reflects the diversity of its people. The city provides foodies with a great experience, ranging from traditional Saudi delicacies to foreign cuisine and fresh seafood along the Red Sea.
See the Fountain of King Fahd.
The tallest fountain of its kind in the world is the King Fahd Fountain, sometimes referred to as the Jeddah Fountain. The fountain's jets blast water up to an astonishing height lit by a network of lights, making night-time viewing the best option.
Visit the Khalil Abdul Raouf Museum.
A thorough exploration of the past and culture of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, and the Islamic world is provided by this museum. Models of historic buildings, antiques, and traditional clothing are also part of its collections.
Go to the King Fahd Fountain.
Image Resource: unsplash.com
King Fahd gave the city of Jeddah a grant, which gave rise to the fountain's name. It was constructed between 1980 and 1983 and debuted in 1985.
The fountain is situated on Saudi Arabia's west coast and shoots water to a maximum height of 260 meters (853 feet) and 312 meters (1,024 feet) above the Red Sea, depending on which source you believe. It is the tallest saltwater fountain in the world, regardless of the measurement used to determine the fountain height.
The fountain may be seen all over Jeddah. The water jet may shoot out at up to 375 km/h (233 mph) and more than 16 tons (18 short tons) of airborne mass. Rather than using freshwater, the water fountain uses saltwater extracted from the Red Sea. The fountain is lit up at night by more than 500 spotlights.
Go to the Fakieh Aquarium.
This is Jeddah's sole aquarium; it features an excellent dolphin performance that is well worth the visit, as well as an extremely well-designed and visually appealing method to display underwater life.
You must visit the Blue Ocean restaurant, which serves good appetizers and main courses. In the summer, you should surely enjoy the outdoor seating area with a variety of beverage options.
Jeddah is a melting pot of contrasts, where bustling marketplaces give way to peaceful beaches and old heritage meets contemporary luxury. Jeddah has something to offer everyone, regardless of interests: history, art, cuisine, or simply experiencing Saudi Arabia's distinct charm. This coastal city invites you to visit and make lifelong memories because every corner reveals a different narrative. That being said, prepare for an exciting journey to Jeddah, where you will be greeted with the friendly hospitality of the Arabian people!
Jeddah is an interesting destination for all travellers because of its distinctive fusion of culture, history, and modernity. There are plenty of things to do, such as diving in the Red Sea, visiting old neighbourhoods, and sampling regional cuisine. Experiences this vibrant city has to offer. As you indulge yourself in Jeddah's life and culture, respect local customs and traditions. Greetings from Jeddah, the Red Sea's bride, where each trip turns into an unforgettable experience!
There are many great architectural sites in Jeddah to choose from. Visit the Corniche to take in the amazing view of the Red Sea from the Al-Rahma Mosque, a floating structure. It is beautiful when the sun rises or sets.
As an alternative, visit the famed Bab Makkah. The Gate to Makkah is known as Historic Jeddah by UNESCO for a reason. Billions of travellers have entered the docks of Jeddah over the ages, passing through this ancient entryway on their route to the Holy City. Adjacent to the busy souks, you can find modern and genuine dining and shopping options.
You can travel on Saudia Airlines to explore more of the ancient town of Al Balad. The town is famous for its magnificent homes, which were painstakingly built from Red Sea corals. Maashrabiyyahs, or vividly painted raw sheen balconies, give a dash of colour to the buildings. The Matbouli House Museum will provide you with an overview of the city and an insight into the life of a traditional Hijazi merchant.
We discuss the must-do excursions that make Jeddah an intriguing travel destination in this blog post.
Take a stroll around the corniche in Jeddah.
Image Resource: unsplash.com
Start your trip with a walk down the 30-kilometer Jeddah Corniche, which is the city's main waterfront region. The Corniche is a great place to watch the sunset over the Red Sea because it is lined with lovely sculptures, cafes, and outdoor spaces.
Make a Red Sea dive.
Jeddah offers some of the greatest diving opportunities in the Middle East. The Red Sea is renowned for its vivid coral reefs, abundant marine life, and glistening pure waters. The world beneath the sea here will captivate you regardless of your level of diving experience.
Discover the Al-Balad Historic Site.
The old district of Jeddah, known as Al-Balad, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a glimpse into the past. Explore the quaint little streets dotted with historic coral stone structures, such as the well-known Nassif House and the exquisitely renovated Al-Shafei Mosque.
Explore the Submerged Mosque
Image Resource: unsplash.com
The White Mosque, also known as the Floating Mosque, is an incredible architecture that seems to float over the Red Sea. Its breathtaking design and tranquil atmosphere make it a must-see, especially during high tide.
Visit the Conventional Souks to Shop
The souks, or markets, of Jeddah, are a shoppers' gold mine. The most well-known souk is Souk Al Alawi in Al-Balad; it sells anything from spices and gold to traditional clothing. Remember to haggle for the best prices!
Visit the Jeddah Art Promenade to take in the art scene.
The city's flourishing modern art sector is demonstrated by the Jeddah Art Promenade. It presents a range of cultural events, buildings, and art exhibitions by regional and worldwide artists.
Savour the regional food.
The gastronomy of Jeddah reflects the diversity of its people. The city provides foodies with a great experience, ranging from traditional Saudi delicacies to foreign cuisine and fresh seafood along the Red Sea.
See the Fountain of King Fahd.
The tallest fountain of its kind in the world is the King Fahd Fountain, sometimes referred to as the Jeddah Fountain. The fountain's jets blast water up to an astonishing height lit by a network of lights, making night-time viewing the best option.
Visit the Khalil Abdul Raouf Museum.
A thorough exploration of the past and culture of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, and the Islamic world is provided by this museum. Models of historic buildings, antiques, and traditional clothing are also part of its collections.
Go to the King Fahd Fountain.
Image Resource: unsplash.com
King Fahd gave the city of Jeddah a grant, which gave rise to the fountain's name. It was constructed between 1980 and 1983 and debuted in 1985.
The fountain is situated on Saudi Arabia's west coast and shoots water to a maximum height of 260 meters (853 feet) and 312 meters (1,024 feet) above the Red Sea, depending on which source you believe. It is the tallest saltwater fountain in the world, regardless of the measurement used to determine the fountain height.
The fountain may be seen all over Jeddah. The water jet may shoot out at up to 375 km/h (233 mph) and more than 16 tons (18 short tons) of airborne mass. Rather than using freshwater, the water fountain uses saltwater extracted from the Red Sea. The fountain is lit up at night by more than 500 spotlights.
Go to the Fakieh Aquarium.
This is Jeddah's sole aquarium; it features an excellent dolphin performance that is well worth the visit, as well as an extremely well-designed and visually appealing method to display underwater life.
You must visit the Blue Ocean restaurant, which serves good appetizers and main courses. In the summer, you should surely enjoy the outdoor seating area with a variety of beverage options.
Jeddah is a melting pot of contrasts, where bustling marketplaces give way to peaceful beaches and old heritage meets contemporary luxury. Jeddah has something to offer everyone, regardless of interests: history, art, cuisine, or simply experiencing Saudi Arabia's distinct charm. This coastal city invites you to visit and make lifelong memories because every corner reveals a different narrative. That being said, prepare for an exciting journey to Jeddah, where you will be greeted with the friendly hospitality of the Arabian people!
Jeddah is an interesting destination for all travellers because of its distinctive fusion of culture, history, and modernity. There are plenty of things to do, such as diving in the Red Sea, visiting old neighbourhoods, and sampling regional cuisine. Experiences this vibrant city has to offer. As you indulge yourself in Jeddah's life and culture, respect local customs and traditions. Greetings from Jeddah, the Red Sea's bride, where each trip turns into an unforgettable experience!
Source - Byo24News