Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Masvingo
The iconic Great Zimbabwe's hidden monumental tunnels and majestic lake Mutirikwi sunset view have been identified as part of complementary tourism sites with potential to generate more revenue.

Speaking in Masvingo on Sunday during a build-up media tour prior to 17th edition of Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that is set for Bulawayo this week, Champion Ndigunei who is an experienced tour guide at the heritage site told journalists that calls have gained momentum for the authorities to explore purported hidden tunnels beneath Great Zimbabwe monument which add more value for complementary tourism.

"I am sure you have heard about the hidden tunnels beneath Great Zimbabwe. We will be waiting for the researchers, archeologists and some experts to render their service and explore further about the tunnels which link several compartments at this monumental tourism site," Ndigunei said.

"You would realise that these tunnels were used by the then tribal kingdom as avenues for ancient socio-economic activities, migration patterns, leisurely services, cultural expertise exhibition and [political] state-to-state communication," Ndigunei added.

"Some of the tunnels have linkage to local dams. These natural features amongst the tunnels therefore make it exceptional in promoting complementary tourism since they are reportedly linking with some nearby site entrances and exiting compartments," Ndigunei said.

Meanwhile, several tourists and local authorities have commented on the sunset view of lake Mutirikwi as complementing majestic Great Zimbabwe monuments, which have the potential to amplify Zimbabwe's quest for boosting complementary tourism due to convenience and related natural features between them.

With its fame for being the capital of Mutapa Empire, the ancient stone city flourishes near Zimbabwe's modern town of Masvingo from about 1290 to 1450.

Being the second largest pre-colonial structure in Africa after the pyramids of Egypt, the Great Enclosure used about 18,000 tonnes of stone to be completed.

The then ancient architects of Great Zimbabwe monuments never used mortar or cement for equilibrium and stability, but would however design a broader base which progressively and uniformly gets thinner until the top parts.

Within and bordering the heritage site include an ideal hotel infrastructure resembling infrastructural architect of the monument (Great Zimbabwe Hotel and Campsite), whilst along the way to lake Mutirikwi harbours a 'Lodge at the Ancient City' thereby offering diverse accomodation choice for tourists after long day tours.

Expected to run from September 12-14 in Bulawayo, at least 80 buyers and tourists from around the world have started arriving for this year's Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

This year's 17th edition will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds, with regional and foreign investors from eight countries having registered to participate.

