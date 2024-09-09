Latest News Editor's Choice


Sweden, South Africa impressed by Zim tourism surge

by ideon Madzikatidze in Gonarezhou, Chiredzi
Zimbabwe has gradually witnessed a surge in the tourism and hospitality sectors over yesteryears, with several tourists coming from South Africa and Sweden expressed their commitment to embark on a massive publicity redefining crusade amongst their nationalities and investors about country's diverse destinations.

Speaking during an interview with local journalists at Gonarezhou National Park this Monday, renowned Swedish Photographer, Jens Assur promised to amplify and continue redefining the Zimbabwean brand through his prowess in wildlife pictorial visual heritage and texts.

"We have travelled around the globe in our quest for telling stories through the camera lenses amongst countries heritage sites and wildlife archiving, but Zimbabwe has proven to be quite exceptional in terms of harbouring best sites and scenic views," Jens Assur said.

"This is my second time coming to Zimbabwe after receiving several inquiries on wildlife endowments, monumental sites depicting some cultural heritages; among other requests for pictorial scenic views," Jens Assur added.

"Capturing images of animals in their natural environment and oftentimes contribute to conservation conversation efforts is part of our priority. We will timeously be documenting various forms of Zimbabwe's wildlife in their natural habitat in this National Park to tell a story using pictures," Jens Assur said.

Meanwhile, Jens Assur has claimed that his commitment to publicise Zimbabwean tourism story through nature has been necessitated by exceptional warm welcome during his inaugural visit, best wildlife and heritage sites conservation and growth in tourism literacy rate amongst general populace and authorities (Zimbabwe's Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry; and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority).

"Zimbabwe has shown that they are best in adhering to internationally prescribed tourism conservation methods. The authorities and general populace have well represented diverse wildlife, culture and heritage sites, which is in the right path of packaging and redefining the process for gradual growth," Jens Assur said.

Several South African tourists who have been on a countrywide tour have commented that like the Kruger National Park, Gonarezhou National Park is showing greatest strides in enhancing tourism due to its richness in wildlife conservation and conversation.

"It is quite commendable that this national park [Gonarezhou National Park] has the propensity to continuously witness a spike in tourists reception like South Africa's Krueger Park," Wiets Botes who is one of several tourist groups from South Africa's Mpumalanga province said.

"We have been experiencing tourism and hospitality development since 2017. The development in this sector is quite exceptional especially since last year, the strides are excellent," Wiets Botes.

Zimbabwe's Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi said the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo would be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair from September 12 to 14 [2024] while hosting three conferences with "organisers [should] looking forward to having a bigger expo with elaborate sustainable tourism initiatives and a gastronomy tourism showcase".

"The conferences will bring together industry leaders, experts, and professionals from around the world to engage in insightful discussions, share innovative ideas, and explore the latest trends in the tourism industry," Minister Rwodzi said in Harare while addressing journalists then.

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) dedicated September 27, as the World Tourism Day, whilst Zimbabwe in return declared September as the Tourism Month and [of which] Sanganai/Hlanganani expo is part of a host of activities lined up including a tourism symposium, sports tournament; among other activities.

The month of September is recognised as tourism month, that aims to raise awareness about the tourism sector's essential role in promoting the nation's development agenda.

The theme for this year's World Tourism Day is "Tourism and Peace".

Source - Byo24News

