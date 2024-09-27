Lifestyle / Travel and Tourism
Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors
The Dubai real estate market offers a great chance for Zimbabwean investors looking for reasonably priced apartment choices since it continues to grow and thrive. The most recent figures from Bayut's Sales Market Report for H1 2024 show a strong rising trend in property prices across all sectors, notably in the affordable category. Supported by data and insights catered for Zimbabwean readers, this article will investigate the finest places for buying reasonably priced apartments in Dubai.
Overview of the Dubai Real Estate Market Against early forecasts of a decline, the Dubai property market has demonstrated resilience and growth. In the first half of 2024, housing prices in affordable categories increased by up to 17%, according to Bayut's report. Given the high demand and investor confidence shown by this rise, Zimbabweans wishing to make real estate investments in Dubai would now find it to be a prime opportunity. In all, 43,075 sales transactions for ready properties totaled AED 122.9 billion (USD 33.46 billion), demonstrating the market's vibrancy.
Top Affordable Areas for Apartment Investment We’ve prepared a list of top affordable apartment locations with recent data from Bayut’s 2024 report. You can find many relevant Dubai apartments for sale on Bayut and explore its tech-driven features to ease your search according to your preferences. Let’s explore the amazing options available for Zimbabwean investors:
1-Bed: AED 503,000 (USD 136,963)
2-Bed: AED 853,000 (USD 232,266)
1-Bed: AED 635,000 (USD 172,750)
2-Bed: AED 1,062,000 (USD 288,000)
1-Bed: AED 725,000 (USD 197,500)
2-Bed: AED 1,055,000 (USD 287,500)
1-Bed: AED 600,000 (USD 163,000)
2-bed: AED 1,055,000 (USD 287,500)
The Buying Process in Dubai Buying real estate in Dubai follows a clear and structured process. Here is a short synopsis:
Using these guidelines will help you to effectively negotiate the Dubai property purchase process.
Investment Considerations for Zimbabweans For Zimbabwean investors looking for diversity or improved returns on their money, investing in Dubai's real estate market can be rather advantageous. These factors should help you to think through:
Frequently Asked Questions Q1. What are the financing options available for buying property in Dubai?
A: Investors have the option between getting a mortgage or paying cash. Many Dubai banks provide expatriate financing choices, usually needing a down payment of between 20 and 25%. To know the finest possibilities, one should speak with mortgage brokers or financial institutions.
Q2. Are there any additional costs associated with purchasing property in Dubai?
A: Indeed, purchasers should be aware of extra expenses like NOC fees from the developer, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) registration charge (about 4% of the property price), and possible agency fees should they be hiring a real estate agent. Budgeting for these costs is crucial when you decide on your investment.
Q3. Can foreign investors buy property in Dubai?
A: Yes, international investors can buy freehold real estate in certain designated regions of Dubai. The process is simple, and many expatriates make profitable real estate investments in Dubai. Still, knowing local laws and rules is essential, therefore it is advised to speak with a legal professional.
Source - Byo24News