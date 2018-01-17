News / Africa
Ministers must work hard, says Mnangagwa
President Mnangagwa with President Nyusi and former presidents of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano (partly obscured 2nd from left) and Armando Guebuza (2nd from right)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says they are agreed with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi that government ministers of the two countries must work hard to deliver services to millions of their respective citizens.
The President was speaking at a luncheon hosted for him by President Nyusi on the 4th leg of his visit to SADC countries.
President Mnangagwa has already visited South Africa, Angola and Namibia.
The President's visit to Mozambique is to brief his counterpart on the change of leadership in Zimbabwe which has seen him assume the presidency.
