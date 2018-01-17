Ministers must work hard, says Mnangagwa

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says they are agreed with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi that government ministers of the two countries must work hard to deliver services to millions of their respective citizens.The President was speaking at a luncheon hosted for him by President Nyusi on the 4th leg of his visit to SADC countries.President Mnangagwa has already visited South Africa, Angola and Namibia.The President's visit to Mozambique is to brief his counterpart on the change of leadership in Zimbabwe which has seen him assume the presidency.