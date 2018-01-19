SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

Veteran South African actor Sandy Mokwena, best known for his role as Bra Eddie Khumalo in E.tv soapie Scandal!, has died. He was 68.E.tv's spokesperson Michael Pocock confirmed Mokwena's passing on although the cause of his death is still yet unknown.Mokwena is reportedly said to have died in the early hours of Thursday morning in South Africa.The late Mokwena appeared in numerous television series including Generations, Soul City, Okavango, Khululeka, Going Up, Yizo Yizo, Justice For All and Zero Tolerance.He, however, was more popular in the television soapie Scandal! since 2005.The soapie is also popular on the ZBC TV channel.For more than a decade, Mokwena was best known for his role as Bra Eddie Khumalo, a respected and award-winning journalist, who appeared as one of the voice reason in the popular E.tv's soapie Scandal!